Size 2 vs. Size 12: Tell Us Which Model Looks Healthier

When Lizzi Miller graced the pages of the September issue of Glamour, women around the country let out a sigh of relief. Finally, models of real proportions were being featured instead of stick-thin models!

Women's magazines took note of Lizzi's popularity and have been slowly adding plus-size models to their fashion spreads. V Magazine's Size Issue hit newsstands yesterday, featuring spreads like Curves Ahead, with an array of plus-size women. My favorite, however, is One Size Fits All, which features über-successful plus-size model (and author) Crystal Renn in the same clothes as size 2 model Jacquelyn Jablonski. Take a look here:



(Vmagazine.com)



(Vmagazine.com)

Sure, you can tell that Renn has a bit more around the hips than Jablonski, but isn't it shocking how similar they look? In fact, I would even argue that in some of the photos, Renn's curves make the clothes look even better.

And though I believe that there's a fine line between curvylike Renn's healthy bodyand overweight, which can lead to health problems and poor health care, I'm think it's commendable that V Magazine is showcasing different body types.

However, in my opinion, it's not quite good enough. Wouldn't it be great if it were the Beauty Issue, not the Size Issue, without any reference to the models' sizes? Having huge spreads specifically labeled curvy makes "real" women look like a novelty, not a reality. What if plus-size models were in spreads without any label for size, weight, or curves? Now that's an issue I'd want to read.

So you tell me: Which model looks better?