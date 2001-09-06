Bumps in the Road: Surpassing Those Hurdles and Learning from Them



What did I learn this week? That life is a lesson and I will always be a student. Why am I saying this? Because, unlike the movie Groundhog Day, every day is different. Our routine or schedule may be the same but at anytime life can throw you a curve ball. Your train can be late, your car can break down, the school nurse calls to tell you that your child is sick, or maybe you won the lottery.

Whatever the case, your day is never going to be the same and its learning to manage those curve balls that enables us to be strong, capable, and valuable individuals. How does this relate to Healths Feel Weight Great Program? It does in every sense. Im an emotional eater so if my car breaks down that would have “allowed” me to go get fast food. Or if I am suddenly in the hospital with a sick relative it was a “pass” to go the vending machines but, not anymore.

I am learning to deal with my emotions in an effective manner, which is really new to me (remember last week)? With that being said, I really learned from it, I am so much closer to “getting it.” Getting why I self-sabotage and eat my emotions away and I am constantly learning about myself - what makes me tick, what invigorates me - and its humbling and exciting all at the same time.

Exercise this week was fantastic. I ran every day over 3 miles, and on Sunday, I did a 5-mile trail run – which was incredibly hard. The run had killer hills and several obstacles I hurdled, but also had amazing views. I learned last week that I really do love to run. I am trying to absorb and learn as much as I can so I can become an efficient and more capable runner. Each race I participate in is an adventure and I cant wait to do the next one.

Goals for this week: