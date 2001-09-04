How to Deal with Making Your Own Health Decisions

Another week flew by at the speed of light but it was still slow enough for me to get tripped up on some exercise and diet hurdles.

After three weeks of not keeping a food diary, I realize that I am so not ready to be left to my own devices. I skipped meals left and right and then hit the candy bowl in my colleagues office to deal with the cravings. I wasnt interested in the groceries I bought and just watched them go bad in the fridge. Maybe I was in a funk? (That definitely should NOT have been the case due to the fantastic makeover photo shoot that we had this week. Hello, 4-inch heels! Mommas back!)

My poor diet definitely impacted my gym performance, and by the end of the week I was sluggish and unmotivated. I didnt even make it to my favorite cardio kickboxing class, opting instead to lounge on the couch and vegetate. Disappointing all around, since I definitely know better and because being a slug doesnt give me the same decadent pleasure as it used to. (Sigh.)

In any case, I was able to pull through and finish up the week on a positive note. This weeks juicy tidbit involves the 4-miler that I ran on Sunday. I cut another minute per mile off of my race time! That means that in 18 weeks, Ive managed to move 2.25 minutes faster per mile than I could before this whole adventure.

Yahoo! Although I am sure that a lot of it has to do with pounds shed, I am convinced that its also the strength training work that Nichole and I have been doing in the gym. With a stronger core, I am able to carry myself better while running, improving my form and minimizing the weight that my legs have to support to get around Central Park at a good clip. In other words, a stronger back and stronger core equals better runner. Im all about that!