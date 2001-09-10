How to Deal When Travel and Work Get the Best of You

I hate to sound like a broken record, but Im ridiculously busy. Ridiculously busy beyond my control, and between my ridiculous travel and work, Im exhausted. The thing I hate about this is that inevitably and annoyingly, I end up not working out as much as I want.

I have to get better at balancing my time, but everything makes me exhausted. Ive still been working out with Dianna, but my volleyball teams didnt play and I had a lot of other things going on. I ate better knowing that I wouldnt be able to make it to the gym. Until the weekend that is, when I ended up in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh is a great town, but they put fries in their salads. Fries in their salads! And tons of cheese. I made the mistake of ordering a grilled chicken salad and it was like ordering chicken cheese fries with a side of lettuce!

I also ended up at a meeting and indulged in some fantastic cake. So, I fell off the horse a bit. Ive been awful at writing down everything that Ive been eating, but Marissa made the suggestion to start writing things down especially when I know Ive had a few bad days. Next week Im going to give it a shot.

Alright, back to the grind. Talk to you guys soon!