How to Keep a Strong Mentality to Help You Move Forward

All around I must say that it was a pretty darn good week. My workouts were focused and my eating was pretty balanced. I wouldnt be completely honest if I didnt say that a little cookie snacking happened along the way, but all in all I was able to stay the course.

Ive quelled some of my anxiety about this whole adventure coming to an end and that seems to have made quite the difference. That and Nicholes mantra about “keeping my crazy in check.” Im gearing up for a few big races in the next month and I am thrilled about heading to Central Park and just burning up the pavement.

I am still on a high about how much the total body exercises that are part of the FGW program have enhanced my ability to perform. Before this adventure started, my gait used to be so uneven that I would always end up with a numb limb somewhere or other.

Now that my core is strong, I feel more aligned. The mechanics of running have also become easier, from my neck and back, all the way down to my toes. These internal changes have also had a profound effect on my psyche for which I will be eternally grateful. I am so much stronger mentally and that makes up for whatever disappointments I may suffer on the scale.