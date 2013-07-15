Ultimate Eat-Out Guide for Healthy Carbs

Need to know what to order at a restaurant? Here are the right foods in the right portion sizes, so you don’t have to do the math yourself.

Health.com
July 15, 2013

lunch-carbloverNeed to know what to order at a restaurant or fast-food joint on The CarbLovers Diet? Its here. Youll even find the right foods in the right portion sizes, so you dont have to do the math yourself.

The following choices all contain at least one ingredient high in Resistant Starch as well as several other metabolism boosters. You can mix and match them, too. Pair any option that totals fewer than 300 calories with a piece of fruit.

Buy The CarbLovers Diet now!

Breakfast

FoodCaloriesServing size
Au Bon Pain Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal28012 oz.
CosÃ¬ Oatmeal1017.5 oz.
Dunkin' Donuts Ham, Egg White, and Cheese on Wheat English Muffin3001 sandwich
Einstein Bros. Sante Fe3601/2 portion
Einstein Bros. Spicy Elmo3601/2 portion
Jamba Juice Blueberry & Blackberry Oatmeal2908.9 oz.
Jamba Juice Coldbuster24016 fl oz.
Jamba Juice Fresh Banana Oatmeal2809.6 oz.
Jamba Juice Protein Berry Workout With Soy Protein27016 fl oz.
Orange Julius Bananarilla40020 oz.
Orange Julius Berry Banana Squeeze27016 fl oz.
Panera Strawberry Granola Parfait2808.25 oz.
Starbucks Apple Bran Muffin3501 muffin
Subway Egg & Cheese on 9-Grain Bread With Egg White3206-inch sandwich
Subway Ham, Egg, and Cheese on 9-Grain Bread With Egg White3506-inch sandwich

Next Page:Â Lunch and dinner [ pagebreak ]Lunch and dinner
Pair any option that totals fewer than 300 calories with a piece of fruit or side salad.

FoodCaloriesServing size
CosÃ¬ Hummus and Veggie39710.2 oz.
Einstein Bros. Traditional Potato Salad3551/2 cup
Einstein Bros. Half Chicken Chipotle Salad3607.8 oz.
Fazoli's Grilled Chicken Artichoke Salad24012.3 oz.
Jamba Juice Chimichurri Chicken Wrap (without sauce)4101 wrap
P.F. Chang's Buddha's Feast Steamed With a Side of Brown Rice2109-oz. lunch bowl
Subway 6" Oven Roasted Chicken on 9-Grain Wheat Bread3106-inch sandwich
Subway 6" Turkey Breast on 9-Grain Wheat Bread2806-inch sandwich
Subway 6" Veggie Delite on 9-Grain Wheat Bread2306-inch sandwich
Wendy's Chili + Side Salad225Small chili; side salad
Wendy's Sour Cream and Chives Baked Potato3201 potato
Wendy's Southwest Taco salad4001 salad

Next Page:Â More options [ pagebreak ]
These options contain all the right ingredients, but the portions theyre sold in are too large for a single meal. Consume only Â¾ of what you are served. For servings that total more than 500 calories, skip one of your snacks.

FoodCaloriesServing size
Au Bon Pain Mayan Chicken Harvest Rice Bowl (brown rice)51019.25-oz. bowl
Au Bon Pain Spicy Tuna Sandwich47010.3-oz. sandwich
Chili's Guiltless Grill Grilled Chicken Sandwich With Veggies6101 sandwich and veggies
CosÃ¬ Grilled Wild Alaskan Salmon Salad45714.5 oz.
CosÃ¬ Lighter Side Grilled Chicken T.B.M. sandwich53111.5 oz.
Einstein Bros. California Chicken Wrap6301 wrap
Einstein Bros. Chipotle Turkey Wrap7301 wrap
Jamba Juice Greens and Grain Wrap620 with sauce; 580 without1 wrap
Olive Garden Shrimp Primavera510Lunch entree
Panera Fuji Apple Chicken Salad520 (1/2 salad is 260)Full salad
Subway 6" Cold Cut4806-inch sandwich

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up