Drop-Pounds-Fast Diet: Your Shopping List

Shop only once this week. Use a list to get everything you need, so you won't have to go into dangerous territorythe supermarketduring your diet week. Here's everything you need to lose 5 pounds this week.

Breads and grains:

Small bagels

Whole-wheat tortillas (6-inch size)

Microwaveable brown rice

Plain instant oatmeal

Dairy and eggs:

Fat-free cream cheese

Light string cheese

Fat-free veggie cream cheese

Liquid egg whites

Trans fat–free margarine

Nonfat vanilla yogurt

Fat-free milk

Meats:

Smoked salmon

Turkey sausage

2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts

3-ounce can albacore tuna

3-ounce pork chop

3-ounce sirloin steak

Fresh produce:

1 bunch asparagus

Small baking potato

Strawberries

Dill (for salmon)

garlic

1 onion

1 lemon

1 orange

1 grapefruit

1 cup green beans

1 pear

1 ear of corn

Baby carrots

Fresh salsa

Grapes

Zucchini

Blueberries

Cucumbers

Tomatoes

Red bell pepper

Romaine lettuce

Salad greens (mesclun or baby green mix)

Melon (cantaloupe or honeydew)

Frozen items:

Edamame

Snack aisle:

Black-bean dip

Raisins

Plain popcorn (microwave or kernel)

Almonds

Pantry staples:

Black pepper

Salt

Dijon mustard

Nonstick cooking spray

Balsamic vinegar

Low-fat salad dressing (your choice of flavor)

Light Italian dressing

Tomato sauce

Other:

Ground flaxseed