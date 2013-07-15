Healthy-Carb Diet Favorite Frozen Meals



The CarbLovers Diet has more than 70 delicious, healthy recipes. But busy schedules dont always allow time to cook. If youre in a rush, try these diet-friendly convenience foods.

These frozen meals all contain at least one high Resistant Starch ingredient. Swap them for any meal on the CarbLovers plan.

Breakfast

Serve a breakfast option that contains fewer than 250 calories (see asterisks) along with a banana (preferred) or another piece of fruit.

Food Calories Serving size Jimmy Dean D-lights Turkey Bacon Bowl* 240 1 Aunt Jemima Sausage & Egg Scramble 300 1 Jimmy Dean D-lights Turkey Sausage Whole Grain Bagel 260 1 Bob Evans Hearty Blueberry Oatmeal Bowl* 240 1 Smart Ones Breakfast Quesadilla 240 1 Smart Ones Stuffed Breakfast Sandwich* 240 1 Amys Breakfast Burrito* 250 1 Amys Breakfast Scramble Wrap 380 1 Amys Multi-Grain Hot Cereal Bowl* 190 1 Amys Steel-Cut Oats Hot Cereal Bowl 220 1 Amys Tofu Scramble 320 1 Aunt Jemima Great Starts Scrambled Eggs & Bacon with Hash Brown Potatoes 320 1 Lean Pockets Applewood Bacon, Egg, & Cheese 290 1 Fiber One Blueberry Muffins* 180 1 Eggo Nutri-Grain Waffles* 170 2

Recommended Lunch and Dinner Options

Pair each lunch and dinner option with a small side salad and fat-free vinaigrette OR steamed vegetables.