How to Burn More Fat the Tasty Way

April 03, 2013

Sometimes the best weight-loss tricks are the easiest. Try these three. (Theres scientific proof that they really work!)

Sip white tea
New research shows that, compared with other types of tea, white tea contains more caffeine and epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG)the chemicals that scientists believe break down fat cells and prevent new ones from forming. One of our favorite white teas: Mighty Leaf White Orchard Tea ($9.95).

Eat your eggs
The protein in an egg breakfast makes you feel fuller than the carbs in a bagel, researchers at the University of Connecticut say. And dont worry about cholesterolthe study found that egg eaters dont have higher LDL (the bad cholesterol) or lower HDL (the good kind) than bagel eaters.

Make mine mini
Those 100-calorie packets really do help you control caloriesmaybe even when youre not eating them, according to researchers at the University of Colorado Denver. The calorie-conscious packaging can make you more sensitive to portion size, helping you eat less even from a bigger bag.

