The 7-Day Healthy Carb Kickstart Plan

Catherine Crowell Steele From Health magazineWhats the delicious secret behind our plan? Eating carbs rich in Resistant Starch (RS), a type of carbohydrate thats getting lots of attention in scientific circles. It gets its name because it resists digestion; it isnt absorbed into the bloodstream in the small intestine like other foods, but it does create a chain reaction in your body. Studies show that RS can help...

shrink fat cells, especially in your belly

boost fat burning

preserve muscle mass

curb cravings

keep you feeling full longer than other foods

control blood sugar

lower cholesterol and triglycerides

Heres the best news of all: Foods with the highest RS levels are delicious, affordable, and satisfying. And theyre part of each meal in our dietfor 1,200 (tasty!) calories a day during the Kickstart phase of our CarbLovers Diet plan.

Make sure you follow the Kickstart for seven days only, then transition to 1,600 calories a day on a long-term carb-loving plan like the one in The CarbLovers Diet. Test dieters have already found that this is a plan that really works.

So put your favorites back on the menuand drop those extra pounds with us!

Breakfasts

Choose one breakfast from this list every morning.

Lunches

Choose one lunch option from this list every day.

Dinners

Choose one dinner option from this list every evening.

Snacks

Enjoy one snack from this list every day.

