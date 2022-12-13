Health and Wellness Gifts Under $40 That'll Still Get Here in Time for Christmas

If you feel like you literally blinked and the holidays were here, we totally feel you. Those chaotic weeks in between Thanksgiving and New Year’s can feel like an absolute blur of holiday events, ugly sweater parties, and end-of-year projects, which can sometimes push the actual present-buying to the back of our minds. Then, when it finally sneaks up on us, we’re left scrambling for last-minute gifts and stocking stuffers that will not only arrive in time, but also feel special and unique for the people we care about.

Sound familiar?

If you’re feeling the holiday time-crunch right about now, take a deep breath: We’ve got you.

Nodpod Weighted Blanket for Your Eyes

Honestly, this is one of those gifts you might just have to buy two of, so you can snag one for yourself! The Nodpod has all the same calming benefits of a weighted blanket, but in a strap-free mask design that will hit key pressure points. With a warm side and a cool side, your friend will drift off into a deep, restful sleep in no time.

To buy: Nodpod Weighted Blanket for Your Eyes $34; bloomingdales.com

Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler with Straw and Lid

Let’s be honest: Does anyone really need an overpriced water tumbler to stay hydrated? This stylish one comes in a variety of colors and patterns, at a fraction of the price. Plus, it’s compatible with all standard cupholders, is totally leakproof, and has more than 57,000 positive Amazon reviews from satisfied customers.

To buy: Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler with Straw and Lid $23.98; amazon.com

AmazFit Band 5 Activity Fitness Tracker

Whether your friend’s a hardcore fitness fanatic or just looking to get back on a healthy path in the New Year, the AmazFit will help them track their daily steps, nightly sleep patterns, heart rate, blood oxygen saturation … you name it. And since it has a built-in Amazon Alexa, they can set timers, ask questions, and even check the weather with just a few simple commands.

To buy: AmazFit Band 5 Activity Fitness Tracker $30.99; amazon.com

Maybe Swearing Will Help Adult Coloring Book Set

By now, science has proven that coloring is more than just fun—it also has some solid mental health benefits. This coloring book for adults will help reduce stress, promote relaxation, and keep your friend laughing as they color in the humorous (and yes, slightly potty-mouthed) designs on each page.

To buy: Maybe Swearing Will Help Adult Coloring Book Set $20.99; amazon.com

Ice Roller Cyrotherapy

For the friend who’s all about their nighttime skincare routine, this handy little ice roller is a must-have. Not only will it leave their skin feeling amazing, but it may also clear pores, reduce wrinkles and puffiness according to some studies, and promote blood flow throughout the face.

To buy: Ice Roller Cyrotherapy $15.99; amazon.com

Christmas Tea Tree Bath Bomb

There’s nothing quite like getting home from a hard workout and sinking into a warm bubble bath, is there? This aromatherapy bath bomb will kick things up a notch by turning your friend’s bathroom into a spa-like experience. Each one is handmade, rich in shea and cocoa butter, and infused with a relaxing tea tree oil scent that appeals to both men and women.

To buy: Christmas Tea Tree Bath Bomb $14.99; amazon.com

No F*cking Excuses Fitness Tracker

New year, new you, right? This 12-month fitness planner has a “no-BS approach” to tracking goals and staying accountable, and is perfect for the friend who’s looking to make some serious changes in 2023. (Just make sure your friend has a sense of humor about things, or this could send the wrong message.)

To buy: No F*cking Excuses Fitness Tracker $17; amazon.com

Cshidworld Muscle Massage Gun

This high-powered massage gun is like getting a deep tissue massage on demand. It can soften stiff muscles, soothe aches and pains, and help improve blood flow and overall mobility. Best of all, it’s lightweight, portable, and super quiet, so you can bring it pretty much anywhere.

To buy: Cshidworld Muscle Massage Gun $30; walmart.com

UnboxMe Care Package Gift

If you’re looking for a gift that feels … well, a bit more gifty, this all-in-one care package might be it. Each one comes packed with lots of self-care goodies, including a nourishing honey sheet mask, organic tea, and warm fuzzy socks.

To buy: UnboxMe Care Package Gift $36; amazon.com

Ryve Inspirational Desk Calendar

Set your friend up for success with this 365-day inspirational desk calendar, which gives off good vibes only. Each page features a moving quote, a positive affirmation, or a self-reflective question that will motivate and inspire.

To buy: Ryve Inspirational Desk Calendar $19; amazon.com

Yoga Dice

For the curious beginner or even the diehard yogi, this fun set of yoga dice can help anyone mix up their morning routine. Each wooden cube features a different position, twist, or posture on each side. Just give it a roll and let the universe tell you your next move.

To buy: Yoga Dice $17; amazon.com

Workout Now, Wine Later Tank Top

This stylish and comfy tank is perfect for that “work hard, play hard” friend who is always down for a glass of vino (after they get that run in, of course). Not only is it super soft and lightweight, but it also comes in a variety of color options and sizes, for both men and women. Pair it with a nice bottle of wine to make it the perfect gift!

To buy: Workout Now, Wine Later Tank Top $20; amazon.com

Prosource Fit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set

Okay, so maybe laying on a bed of sharp plastic spikes doesn’t sound relaxing, but trust us when we say that it is. This acupressure mat and pillow set can naturally reduce muscle tension and chronic pain by simply laying on it for 10-30 minutes at a time. That’s because acupressure releases endorphins that block pain, which in turn relaxes the muscles in your back, neck, and even your feet. (Pretty cool, huh?)

To buy: Prosource Fit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $29; amazon.com

Rotibox Bluetooth Beanie Hat

Outdoorsy friends will appreciate this versatile beanie hat, which pulls double duty by being stylish and functional. For one thing, it’s made of soft, double-knitted acrylic that will keep them warm and cozy in all sorts of cold weather. But what they’ll really love is its Bluetooth compatibility, since they can listen to music while out for a run, walk, or even while skiing—all without the need of added headphones.

To buy: Rotibox Bluetooth Beanie Hat $17 for Prime members with extra 40% off coupon (was $30); amazon.com

The 5-Minute Self-Care Journal for Women

For some of us, focusing on our physical health feels “easier” than focusing on our mental health. But the truth is, the two go hand in hand. This 5-minute self-care journal helps people prioritize themselves in small but meaningful ways, and will force your friend to carve out some reflective “me time” no matter how busy they are.

To buy: The 5-Minute Self-Care Journal for Women $12; amazon.com

CBD Fitness Cream

The CBD trend is officially taking over, and we’re not mad about it. This high-quality wellness cream is specifically made to soothe sore and achy muscles after a workout, combining hemp-derived CBD and cooling menthol that relax and restore the body.

To buy: CBD Fitness Cream $29; nordstrom.com

Acupressure Neck Pain Relief Pillow

This tiny little neck pillow may not look like much, but Amazon customers rave about its incredible healing powers. Inspired by ancient Chinese methods, it targets specific acupressure points in the neck and shoulder area to reduce pain and relieve tension. (It’s even a great gift for people who suffer from chronic headaches or migraines.)

To buy: Acupressure Neck Pain Relief Pillow $35; amazon.com

Mukinrch Massage Bubble Slides

Walking around the house barefoot is never a good idea, but neither is wearing an unsupportive pair of slippers. These “bubble slides,” however, will make you feel like you’re walking on air. Each pair is made from high-quality EVA foam and is specially designed to provide all-day comfort to achy feet. Best of all, they come in a variety of colors and sizes for both women and men.

To buy: Mukinrch Massage Bubble Slides $27; amazon.com

Tangram Smart Jump Rope

Who says you need a pricey gym membership to get in a good workout? This state-of-the-art “smart” jump rope lets you work out from literally anywhere, and challenges you to push yourself to the next level. Not only will it track jump counts, calories burned, and time spent jumping, but it’ll store all the data in the SmartRope app to track progress over time.

To buy: Tangram Smart Jump Rope $40; amazon.com

Anovina Eucalyptus and Menthol Shower Steamers

Bath bombs are amazing, but shower steamers are next level. Each bag comes with six extra-large steamer tablets inside, which will turn any shower into a spa-like experience in seconds. The eucalyptus and menthol are also great to help with stuffiness.

To buy: Anovina Eucalyptus and Menthol Shower Steamers $18; amazon.com

