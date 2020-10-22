Trump vs. Biden: Their Stances on Social Security, Medicare, and Other Issues Important to Older Americans

The president’s 2021 budget proposal contains $50 billion a year in Medicare spending reductions over the next 10 years, which some suggest might come at the expense of coverage. However, a closer look at the numbers shows that savings are achieved by equalizing payments to providers for outpatient care, a move recommended by the Medicare Payment Advisory Committee. Further reductions come from reforming prescription drug pricing and limiting Medicare’s liability for paying beneficiaries’ uncollectible deductibles and cost-sharing payments.