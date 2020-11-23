Medical Guardian Review 2021

I was not satisfied with my previous medical alert device provider as they did not call the people that were on my list when they needed to. My brother who has Medical Guardian told me all the advantages of having their service. My son took care of signing me up with them and so far I love Medical Guardian. I charge their device every four days when the battery runs out. I thought it would last a week but still it's not hard to charge it. There was a time when I had intestinal bleeding and as soon as I pressed my button, their team answered right away. The fire department got to my location right away. The ambulance didn't take long either and they came from 10 miles away. I'm totally satisfied with the service and I feel really secure with it. The reps are so polite and caring when they answer the phone.