Widex Hearing Aids Review 2021: Pricing, Models, Features
Key takeaways
- FDA-approved medical devices
- Wide variety of hearing aid models and styles
- Solutions for mild to severe hearing loss
- Quick and easy online hearing test
- Widely available at hearing centers and audiologists' offices
People with blurry vision don't hesitate to see an eye doctor and get a prescription for a good pair of glasses. But when it comes to hearing loss, many are less inclined to seek help. According to a study published in the International Journal of Audiology, only 1 in 5 people between the ages of 55 and 74 who would benefit from a hearing aid actually use one. And those who do eventually get a hearing aid wait an average of seven years before finally seeking help, according to the Hearing Loss Association of America.
If you're ready to find a hearing device that will enhance your life, we're here to guide you through the process. Our reviews team researched dozens of brands for sale online and in traditional hearing centers across different price points. Here, we take a closer look at Widex hearing aids, including the company's pros and cons and the key features to consider when choosing the best hearing aids for your needs.
Widex was founded in 1956 and has grown to become one of the largest manufacturers of hearing aids in the world. The company built a reputation as an innovator in hearing aid technology and design, and regularly introduces new models. Widex has a variety of hearing aids to meet a wide range of hearing needs.
Pros:
- Widex hearing aids are available at hearing centers and audiologists' offices nationwide.
- A variety of hearing aid models, including adult and pediatric options, meet a wide range of hearing needs.
- Widex offers a no-obligation hearing evaluation and hearing aid trial.
- The company's hearing aids provide solutions for mild to severe hearing loss.
- Many models have Bluetooth capability.
- Warranties depend on the model, but most are for two to three years.
- All Widex hearing aids are water resistant.
- One of the best options for people with tinnitus.
- The company is committed to sustainability and actively contributes to five United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Cons:
- Widex hearing aids can't be purchased from the company's website but are available from a hearing health care professional in your area.
- Warranties depend on the model. Some are as little as one year.
- Widex offers so many hearing aid models and technologies that the process can feel overwhelming.
Key features of Widex hearing aids
Features vary depending on the model:
- Machine learning that allows the wearer to personalize sound settings depending on listening environment
- Rechargeable
- Smartphone connectivity
- Super power options
- Wide frequency range
- Assistive technology and accessories
Styles include:
- Behind-the-ear
- Receiver-in-the-canal
- In-the-ear
- In-the-canal
- Completely-in-the-canal
- Micro completely-in-the-canal
Widex hearing aid models
Widex has developed various hearing aids over the past six decades. Here are some of the most popular models.
Widex Moment
- Equipped with PureSound technology to deliver a more pure, natural sound
- The fastest digital hearing aid processing pathway on the market, processing sound in 0.5 milliseconds compared to 5 to 8 milliseconds, which is the case for most hearing aids. This helps reduce distortion
- Available in three behind-the-ear and three in-the-ear models
- The market's smallest rechargeable receiver-in-canal hearing aid (mRIC model)
- Can stream directly from iOS or DEX via the Widex Moment app
- Available in a variety of colors
- Compatible with a wide range of accessories and apps
Widex Evoke
- Touted as the world's first smart hearing aid, the Evoke is designed to "learn" as you personalize your listening experience
- Universal program enables Evoke to automatically adjust to your needs and environment using its built-in Fluid Sound Analyzer and Controller
- The device connects to the Evoke app, which gives you two sound profiles to choose from
- The Evoke comes in seven behind-the-ear and four in-the-ear styles
- The device is available in a variety of colors
- It fits with a wide range of accessories and apps
Widex Beyond
- Brings superior sound technology, Bluetooth connectivity, and control of your hearing via your iPhone or Android
- Customizable Beyond app lets you personalize your listening experience
- 30% better speech clarity in windy conditions
- Longest battery life of Widex models
- Available in three technology levels and a range of colors
Widex hearing aid warranties
Warranties on Widex hearing aids vary depending on the model, but in general, they start at one year for repairs and coverage (for loss and damage). But, most models have warranties of two to three years. Extended warranties are also available for an additional cost.
Widex hearing aid repair warranties cover:
- Hearing aids
- Chargers
- Rechargeable battery doors
Loss and damage coverage applies to hearing aids—though you'll be charged a small replacement fee—but it does not cover the rechargeable battery. Ask your hearing care professional to break down the warranty that comes with your hearing aid model.
How to find Widex hearing aids near me
Widex hearing aids cannot be purchased through the company's website, but they are widely available at hearing centers and audiologists' offices across the country. To find an audiologist in your area, visit the American Academy of Audiology. You can also purchase Widex hearing aids for less through a discount network of local, professional hearing care providers.
Widex hearing aids cost and payment options
Pricing for Widex hearing aids is as varied as the models, styles, and technology options. Generally speaking, you can expect to pay about $1,500 to $4,500 or more from most retailers. Zip Hearing pricing begins at $1,299 for the Evoke model and goes up to $2,299 for the top-of-the-line Moment 440 model.
Unfortunately, most insurance plans do not cover hearing aids, but some companies will cover a portion of the cost. Similarly, Original Medicare does not cover hearing aids, but some Medicare Advantage plans do. Contact your provider for more information.
Hearing aids are an eligible reimbursement if you have a flexible spending account (FSA), health savings account (HSA), or a health reimbursement arrangement (HRA). Payment plans may be available through the provider from which you purchase your Widex hearing aids.
Widex customer service and satisfaction
According to the review site ConsumersAdvocate.org, Widex scores a 3.8 out of 5 in customer experience and a 3.5 out of 5 in reputation.
Frequently asked questions
Are Widex hearing aids any good?
Widex hearing aids have been on the market for 65 years and the company is one of the largest manufacturers of hearing aids in the world. Known for being an innovator in hearing aid technology and design, Widex has created a wide variety of models to treat a range of hearing loss needs. Talk to an audiologist to find the best hearing aids for you.
Which is better, Phonak or Widex?
According to ConsumersAdvocate.org, Widex ranks higher in hearing aid style, features and price, and battery life compared to Phonak. But Phonak scored a perfect 5 out of 5 in customer experience—better than Widex's score of 3.8 out of 5.
How long do Widex hearing aids last?
Widex hearing aids have an estimated lifespan of three to seven years.
Jennifer Walker-Journey is a lifelong writer. Her work has been featured in USA Today, HowStuffWorks, Psychedelic Spotlight, PlanetSHINE, and Better Homes and Gardens, to name a few.