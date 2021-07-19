Widex Hearing Aids Review 2021: Pricing, Models, Features

People with blurry vision don't hesitate to see an eye doctor and get a prescription for a good pair of glasses. But when it comes to hearing loss, many are less inclined to seek help. According to a study published in the International Journal of Audiology, only 1 in 5 people between the ages of 55 and 74 who would benefit from a hearing aid actually use one. And those who do eventually get a hearing aid wait an average of seven years before finally seeking help, according to the Hearing Loss Association of America.