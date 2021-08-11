Should You Buy Hearing Aids at Walmart? | Review and Prices

Hearing aids at Walmart are often on the lower end of the price spectrum compared to direct-to-consumer sites and hearing centers. In general, Walmart hearing aids range from $499 to $1,800 per pair (both left and right). You will also see devices that look like hearing aids but cost a fraction of what you would pay for an FDA-registered hearing aid. In most cases, if you see a device for less than $100, it's probably a hearing amplifier. Make sure to look for labeling that indicates it's a hearing aid and, ideally, FDA registered.