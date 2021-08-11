Should You Buy Hearing Aids at Walmart? | Review and Prices
Key takeaways
- Walmart sells both hearing aids and hearing amplifiers.
- The company is known for stocking and selling affordable hearing aids.
- Walmart carries FDA-registered hearing aids.
- Ongoing hearing care from an audiologist is not an option.
- Walmart hearing aids are available online and in a few select stores.
Big-box retailers like Walmart are known for selling a variety of health-related products at a reduced price, but did you know you could also buy hearing aids at Walmart?
This nationwide retail chain offers a variety of hearing aid brands and models. Plus, Walmart hearing aids are affordable and easy to purchase. However, what you save in price may end up costing you more in the long run.
When you purchase Walmart hearing aids, you forgo the ongoing care that often comes from working with an audiologist or hearing center. This includes:
- A hearing test
- Expert recommendations
- Custom fitting and programming
- Continued customer care even after buying a hearing aid
With that in mind, Health editors examined the pros and cons of Walmart hearing aids, reviewed the different brands and models available, looked at prices, and read through several customer reviews. Here's what you should know before buying hearing aids at Walmart.
Pros and cons of buying hearing aids at Walmart
Pros:
- Walmart has a wide range of affordable hearing aids.
- FDA-registered hearing aids are available.
- You can find well-known brands such as MDHearingAid.
- Hearing aids are easy to order online and shipped to your house.
Cons:
- You don't have access to an audiologist.
- Purchasing a hearing aid doesn't require a hearing test.
- Personal sound amplification products are mixed in with hearing aids.
- The online purchase process is not very clear.
- Minimal customer service or help is available during the buying process.
Hearing aid models
Walmart carries several brands and models of hearing aids, including MDHearingAid and Hearing Assist. Before getting into the different models of Walmart hearing aids, it's important to point out that Walmart also sells personal sound amplification products (PSAPs).
While some people can benefit from using a hearing amplifier, PSAPs are not the same as a hearing aid. A hearing amplifier makes all sounds in an environment louder, cannot separate speech from noise, and has no feedback cancellation. Plus, PSAPs are not customizable to your hearing loss.
Hearing aid brands sold on Walmart.com
- MDHearingAid
- Hearing Assist
- RxEars
- HearClear
- EarCentric
- InnerScope Hearing Technologies
- Zounds
Popular Walmart hearing aids
Here are six of the more popular brands and models of hearing aids available from Walmart.
MDHearingAid VOLT+
- $599/pair
- In-the-canal hearing aid
- Rechargeable battery
- Noise reduction
- Water-resistant coating
- Two directional microphones
- Advanced feedback cancellation technology
- Four different sound settings
- FDA registered
- 45-day, money-back guarantee
- 90-day warranty that covers defects in materials and workmanship from the time you receive your order
Hearing Assist Rechargeable Hearing Aid
- $498/pair
- Behind-the-ear hearing aid
- Four-channel programs and adjustable volume controls
- Background noise reduction and feedback suppression
- FDA registered
- 60-day, money-back guarantee
- One-year warranty
RxEars Rx4
- $998/pair
- Behind-the-ear hearing aid
- Three listening programs
- Advanced feedback canceller
- Background noise canceller
- FDA registered
- Water resistant
- 60-day, money-back guarantee
- One-year warranty
HearClear Rechargeable
- $499/pair
- Behind-the-ear hearing aid
- Four programmable memory settings and sound environments
- FDA registered
- Onboard noise cancellation
- Feedback reduction
- Accommodates a wide range of hearing loss, from mild to severe
- 30-day, money-back guarantee
- Six-month manufacturer warranty
EarCentric EasyCharge
- $439/pair
- Behind-the-ear hearing aid
- Rechargeable battery
- Two environmental optimization settings
- Advanced feedback cancellation technology
- 12 digital volume levels
- FDA registered
- 30-day, money-back guarantee
- One-year warranty
InnerScope Alpha 3 Hearing Aid
- $1,000/pair
- Receiver-in-the-canal hearing aid
- Small and discreet
- Bluetooth compatible
- Advanced directional speech detector
- Feedback cancellation
- Four channels and programs
- Surround sound processor
- Universal listening environment that automatically adjusts the settings on your device
- Instantaneous noise reduction system
- Connects to the InnerScope Smart Control app for iOS and Android
- FDA registered
- 30-day, money-back guarantee
- One-year manufacturer warranty
Cost and payment options
The cost of Walmart hearing aids ranges from $499 to $1,800 a pair. If you only have hearing loss in one ear, the company also sells single-sided hearing aids (left or right), which are half the cost of a pair.
Most private insurance companies do not provide coverage for hearing aid devices, leaving many people to pay for hearing aids out of pocket. Also, Original Medicare does not cover hearing aids or exams for fitting hearing aids. However, some Medicare Advantage Plans (Part C) may offer extra benefits that Original Medicare does not cover. If you have questions about your Medicare coverage or private insurance through an employer, call your insurance company to ask about benefits before purchasing a hearing aid.
If you use a flexible spending account (FSA) or a health savings account (HSA) to pay for medical bills and supplies, you will be happy to know that some Walmart hearing aids are eligible for FSA or HSA. Check the individual product page on the Walmart website for more information.
Guarantees and warranties
The hearing aids sold at Walmart are manufactured by various companies. To determine if a particular hearing aid has a guarantee or warranty, it's best to check the description on the website. For example, Hearing Assist offers a 60-day, money-back guarantee, MDHearingAid has a 45-day return policy from when the hearing aids are delivered, and HearClear and EarCentric have a 30-day return policy.
Additionally, most hearing aids come with a manufacturer's warranty covering things like parts and services for a specified period. Since Walmart sells several brands of hearing aids, you should check with the manufacturer to determine coverage. That said, Walmart does offer a protection plan on some hearing aids. Details about price and coverage period are located on the product page.
Customer service and satisfaction
When it comes to customer service and satisfaction for hearing aids, you need to consider two things:
- Walmart's overall customer service rating
- The customer satisfaction of the individual hearing aid
When looking at a product page on Walmart.com, pay attention to the Customer Reviews and Ratings section, which gives a review based on five stars and a percentage of people who recommend the hearing aid.
For example, the MDHearingAid Volt model has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating with 89% (out of 28 reviewers) recommending it on the Walmart website. And the Hearing Assist Rechargeable hearing aid device has a 3.7 out of 5-star rating, with 73% (out of 443 reviewers) recommending it on Walmart.com.
Bottom line
While Walmart offers low-cost hearing aids, purchasing from Walmart means you'll forgo many of the needed services associated with using hearing aids successfully: a hearing test, a professional fitting and adjustment of your hearing aid, and ongoing customer care from an audiologist to address any problems that arise with your device. There are several affordable hearing aid brands, such as Lively, Audicus, or MDHearing Aid, that may better meet your hearing needs.
Frequently asked questions
Does Walmart sell hearing aids in the store?
If you call your local Walmart store, you might be told the company sells hearing aids in the store, but selection is limited and can vary from location to location. Most Walmart hearing aids are only sold online. When contacting Walmart directly, a customer representative said, "There are lots online, but in the store, not really that much."
How much are hearing aids at Walmart?
Hearing aids at Walmart are often on the lower end of the price spectrum compared to direct-to-consumer sites and hearing centers. In general, Walmart hearing aids range from $499 to $1,800 per pair (both left and right). You will also see devices that look like hearing aids but cost a fraction of what you would pay for an FDA-registered hearing aid. In most cases, if you see a device for less than $100, it's probably a hearing amplifier. Make sure to look for labeling that indicates it's a hearing aid and, ideally, FDA registered.
Are Walmart hearing aids any good?
Walmart does not make its own hearing aids. Instead, the company sells devices manufactured by hearing aid companies like MDHearingAid, EarCentric, RxEars, and Hearing Assist. Since each company has its pros and cons, deciding if hearing aids from Walmart are any good comes down to personal needs, hearing goals, and the brand you choose.
That said, buying hearing aids at Walmart does limit your ability to connect with an audiologist. This means you're on your own to select the hearing aid, fit it to your ears, and program the device. Because of this, going with an audiologist at a hearing center or a direct-to-consumer website could result in a better buying experience and more thorough aftercare.
What is the best inexpensive hearing aid?
Hearing aids are expensive, so if you're on a budget, finding the best inexpensive device is critical. Shopping at Walmart may provide you with lower prices, but you may also lose out on the customer service and support you receive when purchasing hearing aids through a company like Lively or Eargo.
If cost is your No. 1 criteria, direct-to-consumer companies like MDHearingAid sell affordable hearing aids online and through stores like Walmart. For more information on inexpensive hearing aids, see our top picks for best hearing aids of 2021.
Which FDA-registered hearing aids are available at Walmart?
Before settling on a hearing aid from Walmart, make sure it's FDA registered. You can typically find this label in the title of the hearing aid. For example, Hearing Assist Rechargeable, HA-302 FDA Registered with Charging Case, Behind-the-Ear Hearing Aids, Beige.
Another place to look is in the About This Item section. The FDA-registered hearing aids available at Walmart include:
Which hearing amplifiers or personal sound amplification products (PSAPs) are available at Walmart?
Personal sound amplification products, or PSAPs, amplify sound. Unlike hearing aids, PSAPs cannot be marketed to improve hearing loss. PSAPs also cost significantly less than hearing aids and range in price from $35 to $100. PSAP brands available at Walmart include:
Are over-the-counter hearing aids effective?
Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids are intended for mild to moderate hearing loss. When you buy hearing aids from a retailer like Walmart or Costco, you forgo the hearing exam and personalized care you would receive in an audiologist's office or hearing center. This could decrease customer satisfaction or possibly reduce the effectiveness of the hearing aid. If you don't require much care or you know exactly what you need, an over-the-counter hearing aid can be effective.
