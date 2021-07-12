Starkey Hearing Aids Review: Models, Costs, and Features in 2021

"I have the Starkey Livio 2400, which I wear for at least 14 hours each day being profoundly deaf in both ears. I have had issues with one ear losing the volume ability or to change channels, and last year I experienced volume surging with no apparent cause found, however on both occasions the units were replaced. …Comfort in wearing is the best to-date, hardly aware of them at all. The only issue I have is the use of the fall alert function, even on low sensitivity it sends out a fall alert if I come down a slope too fast or the stairs and doesn't always alert me giving me time to cancel the alert to my family. In the last two weeks it has registered several falls where in fact none had occurred which suggests the app may require adjustment. Overall, not a problem as I am not prone to falls but if I was it could cause some concern to alert recipients. This product is far better than any previously used and is well worth the money."