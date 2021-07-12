Signia Hearing Aids | Reviews, Pricing, Pros & Cons 2021
Key takeaways
- Signia hearing aids have an innovative design and are discreet to make users comfortable.
- The brand uses state-of-the-art technology to enhance listening in a variety of different scenarios.
- The technology adapts to different hearing conditions.
- Some models come with a mask mode that allows users to customize their hearing aids to better understand people wearing face masks.
- Signia receives high marks for versatility and listening experience.
- Some users say customer service is inadequate.
Signia wants to make hearing aids cool. The company uses product design to appeal to people who resist using hearing aids because they don't want to feel judged. Signia's newest innovation is the mask mode option on its smartphone app, which allows users of certain models to better hear individuals who are wearing face masks.
Below, we take a deep dive into Signia hearing aids to help you find the best pair for your needs.
Why trust our expert review?
We independently research and recommend products we believe provide value in the lives of our readers. Collectively, we've spent more than 5,000 hours conducting in-depth research on hearing aids. Throughout this process, we did the following:
- Engaged in ongoing independent research
- Consulted with independent audiologists
- Consulted with geriatric care experts
- Mystery shopped the brands
- Surveyed hundreds of hearing aid users
- Tested various models of hearing aids
- Interviewed experts in the field
- Read thousands of verified customer reviews from trusted third parties such as Better Business Bureau and Consumer Reports
We paid special attention to cost and payment options, device versatility, sound quality, customization options, and customer satisfaction.
Why we chose Signia hearing aids
Signia is one of our top picks for hearing aids for a variety of reasons.
First, it's an industry leader with original and state-of-the-art devices that together make up a versatile selection. Its sound is top tier, and although it's not the cheapest hearing aid on the market, we think the higher price tag is worth the premium quality.
Second, Signia has a distinguished reputation. It's consistently ranked as one of the best brands out there, and its parent company has more than 130 years of experience in hearing aid manufacturing.
Given the brand's innovative present paired with its respected past, we feel confident recommending Signia as a manufacturer of quality hearing aids.
Signia hearing aids pros and cons
Pros
- Attractive design options
- Imaginative use of technology to enhance listening in different situations
- Mask mode that allows users to better understand people wearing face masks
- Extensive customization options based on user preference and need
- Warranties between one and three years that include free repairs
Cons
- Higher costs compared to other brands
- Mixed reviews regarding reliability and service
Key features
Across several model lines, Signia hearing aids offer a variety of features:
- Bluetooth hearing aid connectivity lets users listen to telephone calls, television, and music.
- Some models have a mask mode to help users understand mask wearers.
- Models come in different placement types to fit a user's preference:
- Receiver in the ear canal (RIC)
- In the canal (ITC)
- Completely in canal (CIC)
- Behind the ear (BTE)
- In the ear (ITE)
- Invisible in canal (IIC)
- Rechargeable batteries help wearers save money on battery costs.
- Multiple channels allow users to adjust the volume of different frequencies to suit specific kinds of hearing loss.
- The Signia smartphone app allows for easy adjustments and customization. The app is also a way to access customer support.
- Models come in different technology levels, ranging from economy to premium, with higher prices for the higher levels.
Signia models
Related Items
Pure Charge&Go AX
We consider this model line to be Signia's most versatile. Reviewers note that it has 10 color options, 48 channels, and six customizable programs for a level of personalization that's difficult to find with other manufacturers.
The Charge&Go AX is Signia's smallest rechargeable RIC hearing aid—suitable for both experienced and first-time hearing aid users. RIC hearing aids are best for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss.
This model comes with the mask mode option, and the lithium-ion rechargeable batteries can last up to 20 hours after just a four-hour charge. The Charge&Go AX has a three-year manufacturer's warranty and a 45-day free evaluation period.
- Styles: RIC
- Price: At least $3,822 per pair. Prices vary depending on your provider and location.
Active Pro
The Active Pro is meant for mild to moderate hearing loss and features a user-friendly design to make it look like high-end earbuds. This model also incorporates Signia Xperience technology, Bluetooth, portable charging, and the Signia Assistant app, which allows users to easily adjust settings. It supplies up to 26 hours of use per charge.
The sleek and unobtrusive construction makes the Active Pro a great pick for those reluctant to wear hearing aids due to stigmas surrounding the devices.
- Styles: ITC
- Price: At least $3,880 per pair. Prices vary depending on your provider and location.
Motion Charge&Go X
This model is suited for people with moderate to severe hearing loss and offers up to 61 hours of use on a single charge. It claims to have first-in-the-world acoustic motion sensors, which allow for a natural sound experience and Bluetooth connectivity.
The Motion Charge&Go X comes with 24/7 support through the smartphone app, which also provides a convenient way to customize settings.
- Styles: BTE
- Price: At least $3,822 per pair. Prices vary depending on your provider and location.
Silk X
We think this CIC Signia hearing aid is the most natural sounding one in the lineup. It's considered ideal for users with mild to moderate hearing loss, and the soft silicone design is instant-fit and discreet.
The Silk X does not have Bluetooth connectivity, but it can be adjusted using the smartphone app. It features 48 channels with six customizable options and has a three-year manufacturer's warranty.
- Styles: CIC
- Price: At least $2,898 per pair. Prices vary depending on your provider and location.
Styletto X
Styletto X is an RIC model for people with mild to moderate hearing loss. It won an award for its slim, discreet design, taking cues from consumer electronics to deliver an unobtrusive look.
Styletto features Bluetooth connectivity and can last up to four days on a single charge. It comes in three color combinations: black and silver, cosmic blue and rose gold, and snow white and rose gold.
The company offers a free 45-day evaluation period and a three-year manufacturer's warranty.
- Styles: RIC
- Price: At least $3,398 per pair. Prices vary depending on your provider and location.
Insio
This in-the-ear model line is suitable for a full range of hearing loss, including mild, moderate, and severe. It's customized for the anatomy of the user's ear.
The device features Bluetooth connectivity and a push button that allows you to modify the volume and switch between hearing programs. The Insio is the brand's smallest hearing aid with natural sound quality.
- Styles: ITE, ITC, CIC, and IIC
- Price: At least $2,598 per pair. Prices vary depending on your provider and location.
Cost and payment options
The cost of Signia hearing aids varies depending on your provider and location.
Medicare
If you have Medicare, the plan will cover the cost of hearing exams ordered by your doctor to determine whether you have hearing loss, but it generally will not pay for routine exams or cover the cost of hearing aids. Some private Medicare plans, known as Medicare Advantage, will cover hearing costs. If you have Medicare Advantage, check your plan to see what's included.
Private insurance
Most private medical insurance plans do not cover hearing aids, but some do. If yours does, it may provide a discount or a set amount of $500 to $1,500 to be paid toward the cost of hearing aids. Some plans also offer optional hearing coverage.
If you have a Flexible Spending Account (FSA), Health Savings Account (HSA), or Health Reimbursement Account (HRA) as part of your insurance, those funds can typically be used to purchase hearing aids.
How to find Signia hearing aids near me
Signia hearing aids can be purchased through an audiologist or a local hearing center. Visit the American Academy of Audiology to find an audiologist in your area.
For added convenience, the devices are also available through a discount network where you'll be matched with one of more than 600 licensed providers around the US.
Signia vs. other hearing aid brands
On Consumer Reports, Signia ranks second in overall satisfaction under hearing aid brands, right behind Costco/Kirkland and just ahead of Oticon, Phonak, Widex, and Resound, which all tie for third place.
Readers gave the company high marks for common listening situations, such as television, radio, and cell phone use. While other sites criticized Signia hearing aids for being pricey, the brand has a 3 out of 5 for value on Consumer Reports, plus a 3 out of 5 for battery life and a 4 out of 5 for ease of changing or charging the batteries.
According to Best Company, Signia is known for its wide selection of devices and international repair service. The Signia website is also robust, with an abundance of video tutorials on wearing, connecting, and using the hearing aids and accessories. The company offers free repairs while a device is under warranty.
On the flip side, customers have complained that the brand is costly. Signia doesn't provide pricing information on its website and the hearing aids must be bought through local providers.
Customer service and satisfaction
Many Signia hearing aid models include a smartphone app that grants access to customer service around the clock. The company website also has extensive information and instructional videos, allowing customers to troubleshoot on their own if they prefer.
Signia offers a free international repair service while the product is under warranty. Online customer reviews are mixed regarding experiences with the company's customer support team.
Signia hearing aid reviews
The bottom line
Signia is becoming one of the most recognizable names in the industry. Though Signia hearing aids come at a higher price point than other brands, the cost is worth it for many users.
For individuals looking to choose from a variety of hearing aids that provide innovative technology and discreet options—and who don't mind paying a bit more for superior quality—Signia is a great pick.
Frequently asked questions
How much do Signia hearing aids cost?
Signia offers a range of models and product lines. Prices vary depending on your provider and location, but Signia hearing aids generally cost at least $2,500 per pair.
Are Signia hearing aids any good?
Signia is a popular brand recognized for its technology offerings and customizable designs. However, some customers give the brand's hearing aids mixed reviews, claiming they often need repairs and have a short battery life. While the devices have been described as expensive, Consumer Reports gives the company a 3 out of 5 for value.
What is the best Signia hearing aid?
The best Signia hearing aid depends on your individual needs. We recommend the Silk X for its natural sound and the Pure Charge&Go AX for its versatility.
Should you get Signia hearing aids?
Choosing a hearing aid is a very personal decision. If you appreciate cutting-edge technology, check out Signia's many offerings.
Elaine Silvestrini has been a journalist and writer for more than 25 years. She has worked for the Tampa Tribune and Legal Examiner as well as the Asbury Park Press. Her work has also been featured on Drugwatch.com and Annuity.org.