Signia Hearing Aids | Reviews, Pricing, Pros & Cons 2021

Pure Charge&Go AX

We consider this model line to be Signia's most versatile. Reviewers note that it has 10 color options, 48 channels, and six customizable programs for a level of personalization that's difficult to find with other manufacturers.

The Charge&Go AX is Signia's smallest rechargeable RIC hearing aid—suitable for both experienced and first-time hearing aid users. RIC hearing aids are best for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss.

This model comes with the mask mode option, and the lithium-ion rechargeable batteries can last up to 20 hours after just a four-hour charge. The Charge&Go AX has a three-year manufacturer's warranty and a 45-day free evaluation period.