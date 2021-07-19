ReSound Hearing Aids Review: Models, Prices, and Features in 2021
Key takeaways
- Behind-the-ear, receiver-in-canal, and custom styles
- Bluetooth streaming in every model
- Accommodates mild to profound hearing loss
- Innovative technologies bring natural sound
- One-year loss or damage warranty
ReSound opened in 1943 and has since been a pioneer in the hearing aid industry. Now part of the GN Group located in Denmark, ReSound was the first company to bring consumers direct iPhone streaming in hearing aids. With the company's commitment to continual innovation, it's a good brand for people who want hearing aids with cutting-edge technology.
With over 1,000 hearing aids available in the United States, finding the right one can be challenging. In this review, discover all you need to know to decide if ReSound is a good fit for you, including the details of each ReSound hearing aid model, how ReSound compares to other leading brands, and what to expect from the buying experience.
Pros and cons of ReSound hearing aids
Pros
- Bluetooth streaming is available on all models.
- ReSound offers a variety of models and styles, including custom hearing aids.
- You can choose between rechargeable and conventional batteries.
- Advanced technologies aim to provide natural sound.
- ReSound has multiple easy-to-use smartphone apps.
- Programming is done by professional audiologists.
Cons
- ReSound hearing aids are not the most affordable products available.
- You must visit an audiologist to set up ReSound hearing aids.
Features to consider
Hearing aids have come a long way since the straightforward analog styles. ReSound is a leader in new hearing innovations, which means its hearing aids come with many options.
Style
Hearing aids come in various styles that each have pros and cons. ReSound carries the entire selection of hearing aid styles to suit mild to profound hearing loss and offers sleek designs.
You can choose from behind-the-ear (BTE), receiver-in-ear (RIE), or custom hearing aids. BTE hearing aids provide the greatest amplification and are typically the best style for severe to profound hearing loss. RIE hearing aids also fit behind the ear but with the receiver in the ear. They are smaller than BTE hearing aids.
Custom hearing aids are molded to your ear's anatomy and are the smallest and most discreet hearing aids. These include completely-in-canal, in-the-canal, and in-the-ear models. Because these hearing aids are smaller, they are not as powerful as BTE or RIE hearing aids.
Battery
ReSound offers hearing aids with rechargeable or traditional disposable batteries. Only RIE models have a rechargeable option.
Hearing loss suitability
ReSound has hearing aids that accommodate mild to profound hearing loss.
ReSound hearing aid models
ReSound has four models available in 2021:
- ReSound One
- ReSound Linx Quattro
- ReSound Key
- ReSound ENZO Q
All ReSound hearing aids come with Bluetooth connectivity for direct streaming to Apple and select Android smartphones.
ReSound One
ReSound One is the most advanced ReSound hearing aid. Unlike other receiver-in-ear hearing aids, the One contains an extra microphone in your ear canal to support better directionality and natural sound quality.
Price: $1,499 to $2,399
Style: Receiver-in-ear
Hearing Loss: Mild to severe
Battery: Rechargeable or conventional
ReSound Linx Quattro
The ReSound Linx Quattro is the next generation of the ReSound Linx 3D hearing aids. The Linx Quattro is the midline premium model with multiple styles, so you can choose the look and features you prefer.
Price: $1,649 to $2,399
Style: Receiver-in-ear, behind-the-ear, completely-in-the-canal, in-the-canal, and in-the-ear
Hearing Loss: Mild to severe
Battery: Rechargeable or conventional
ReSound ENZO Q
ReSound ENZO Q, the next generation of ReSound ENZO 3D, is an advanced behind-the-ear hearing aid designed for people who have severe to profound hearing loss. Compared to other hearing aids with powerful amplification, the ENZO 3D is small and discrete without compromising sound quality.
Price: $1,649 to $2,299
Style: Behind-the-ear
Hearing Loss: Severe to profound
Battery: Conventional
ReSound Key
ReSound Key is the most affordable ReSound model. The Key still boasts the proven sound technologies and audio device connectivity. It comes in all styles, whether you want a discreet look or powerful sound.
Price: $1,249 to $1,399
Style: Receiver-in-ear, behind-the-ear, completely-in-the-canal, in-the-canal, and in-the-ear
Hearing Loss: Mild to profound
Battery: Rechargeable or conventional
ReSound hearing aid accessories
Depending on your hearing needs and how you plan to use your hearing aids, certain accessories may be helpful. Here are the accessories ReSound offers.
- Phone Clip+: Phone Clip+ is a Bluetooth streamer that allows you to stream phone audio directly to your hearing aids. You may not need this if you have an iPhone or Android phone that pairs directly with the hearing aids.
- TV Streamer 2: Stream TV audio to your hearing aids so you can have personalized control over the volume without having to change the volume for everyone.
- Remote Controls: ReSound remote controls give you fast and easy access to changing the audio settings on your hearing aids. You may not need this if you use a ReSound app on your smartphone.
- Multi Mic: Use the ReSound Multi Mic to better hear someone when talking in a noisy location.
How to find ReSound hearing aids near me
You can find ReSound hearing aids at your local audiologist's office or through discount networks, where you may find additional cost savings. To find an audiologist near you, visit the American Academy of Audiology.
ReSound trial period and warranty policies
ReSound hearing aids come with a manufacturer's warranty that varies between one and four years, depending on the model. All models come with a one-year lost, stolen, or damaged warranty.
Compare ReSound vs. other brands
ReSound is one of the most popular hearing aid companies in the United States. Part of this is thanks to the wide selection of ReSound hearing aids. Unlike manufacturers that only produce one or two hearing aids, ReSound has products designed for most people.
Quality user experience
ReSound is a leader in innovative hearing aid technology. It was the first brand to introduce Made for Apple hearing aids to enhance the audio streaming experience. And with its "Smart Hearing" strategy—which incorporates audiology, device connectivity, user-friendly apps, and designs for different needs—ReSound offers a high-end user experience.
The continuous hearing aid advancements make ReSound a solid option for people looking for cutting-edge technology in their hearing aids. With hearing aids designed for all levels of hearing loss, ReSound is a better fit than many companies for people with profound hearing loss.
More budget-friendly options
While the company's prices are on par with other leading hearing aid companies, such as Phonak and Starkey, it's not the most affordable option. Companies like MDHearingAid and Audicus offer a lower price point, better for budget shoppers who have mild to moderate hearing loss.
ReSound hearing aid cost and payment options
Most insurance companies offer little to no coverage for hearing aids, so you should expect to directly pay for at least part of the cost. If your insurer provides coverage, it may be in the form of direct reimbursement. With this type of coverage, you pay for your new ReSound hearing aids directly and submit a claim to your insurer for reimbursement. Alternatively, your insurance company may provide a discount when you go through an audiologist in your network.
Flexible spending accounts and health savings accounts include hearing aids as an eligible expense. Additionally, veterans and military members may qualify for assistance through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
ReSound customer service and satisfaction
User reviews are an excellent way to learn more about how satisfied customers are with different brands and products. We read through hundreds of ReSound reviews, with most providing decent feedback. On ConsumerAffairs.com, ReSound received 3.2 out of 5 stars from 209 reviews, with a score of 3.5 out of 5 stars on ConsumersAdvocate.org from eight reviews.
ReSound customer reviews
Frequently asked questions
Is ReSound a good hearing aid?
ReSound is a reputable brand that manufactures high-end hearing aids with Bluetooth connectivity. ReSound provides all hearing aid styles and accommodates people with mild to profound hearing loss. The ReSound customer reviews are mainly positive, and the hearing devices come with generous warranties.
Which is better: ReSound or Phonak?
Phonak and ReSound are two leading hearing aid brands with similar price points. Phonak has a wider variety of hearing aids, making them better for people who do not find what they want with ReSound. Both offer high-quality products with innovative technology.
What is the best hearing aid on the market?
The best hearing aid depends on what features you want and how much you're willing to spend. With over 1,000 hearing aids available in the United States, many options may fit your needs. Some top brands include Phonak, ReSound, Starkey, Lively, Eargo, MDHearingAid, Signia, and Audicus.
Nicole Gleichmann is a writer specializing in biology, technology, and health. Much of her writing has been for medical professionals, including surgeons, dieticians, and chiropractors. You can find her articles on Health, Everyday Health, Technology Networks, CannaMD, and CBD Hacker. Nicole holds a bachelor's degree in organismal biology from Scripps College and has previously worked as a nutrition and wellness coach. She is an avid learner, traveler, and nature enthusiast who lives with her two dogs in the gorgeous Rocky Mountains.