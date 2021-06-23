Phonak Hearing Aids: Reviews, Costs, Features in 2021
Key takeaways
- Phonak is one of the most recognized hearing aid companies in the business.
- The company sells three styles of hearing aids, including behind-the-ear, in-the-ear, and receiver-in-the-canal devices.
- Phonak makes a nearly invisible hearing aid called the Lyric.
- Hearing aid purchase requires consultation with an audiologist or trained hearing professional.
- Phonak hearing aids feature Roger wireless technology.
- The company offers a kid-appropriate hearing aid option.
- The myPhonak app offers remote functionality and support.
Phonak is one of the most established, well-known hearing aid brands in the world. Founded over 70 years ago, Phonak, which is now called Sonova Holding AG, is known for a commitment to developing, producing, and distributing high-quality hearing aids for children, teens, and adults.
The Phonak hearing aids address all levels of hearing loss, including mild, moderate, severe, and profound. The company offers a broad range of styles and models with a variety of features, including:
- Bluetooth streaming
- Rechargeable batteries
- Binaural voicestream technology
- Noise cancellation
Health editors chose Phonak as one of our top picks in hearing aids. Here, we look at the pros and cons of Phonak hearing aids, review the different models, and compare costs to help you determine whether Phonak hearing aids are the right choice to treat your hearing loss.
Pros and cons of Phonak hearing aids
Pros
- Free online hearing test
- Ongoing care with an audiologist
- Behind-the-ear, receiver-in-the-canal, and in-the-ear hearing aid styles
- Hearing aids for children
- Features Roger wireless technology
- Rechargeable batteries
- Outstanding sound quality
- Bluetooth compatible
Cons
- One of the more expensive hearing aid brands on the market
- Phonak website does not list prices
- One-year limited warranty from company
- Must purchase through a hearing center or audiologist
Features to consider
Hearing aids typically come with standard features that help improve your hearing. If you like simplicity, stick to the basics, but if you're curious about additional features like Smartphone capabilities, Bluetooth, feedback suppression, and noise reduction, consider upgrading to a more technologically advanced device.
Here are some additional features that may improve your hearing experience:
- Directional microphones (focus on sounds coming from a particular location)
- Rechargeable battery
- Digital noise reduction
- Bluetooth enabled
- Smartphone capability
- Feedback cancellation
- Wax guards
- Automatic and manual volume control
- Multiple program settings
- Telecoil
- Tinnitus masking
- Company-based app for ongoing support and hearing aid operation
Phonak hearing aid models
Phonak makes three styles of hearing aids: behind-the-ear (BTE), receiver-in-the-canal (RIC), and in-the-ear (ITE). The company manufactures several models of hearing aids, including:
- Naida Paradise (BTE)
- Naida Marvel (BTE)
- Bolero Marvel (BTE)
- Audeo Paradise (RIC)
- Audeo Marvel (RIC)
- Virto Marvel (ITE)
- Sky Marvel (BTE)
- Lyric (ITE)
Naida Paradise
- Appropriate for severe to profound hearing loss for the changeable battery model and mild to severe hearing loss for the rechargeable model
- Comes in four levels: 90, 70, 50, and 30
- Changeable zinc battery
- Direct connectivity to iOS and Android devices
- Prices for the Naida Paradise range from $1,399 to $2,199 per aid or $2,798 to $4,398 per pair
Naida Marvel
- Appropriate for moderate to profound hearing loss
- Comes in four levels: 90, 70, 50, and 30
- Built-in rechargeable battery or changeable zinc battery
- Direct connectivity to iOS and Android devices
- Prices for Naida Marvel range from $1,499 to $2,299 per aid or $2,998 to $4,598 per pair
Bolero Marvel
- Appropriate for mild to severe hearing loss
- Comes in four levels: 90, 70, 50, and 30
- Built-in rechargeable battery or changeable zinc battery
- Bluetooth enabled
- Direct connectivity to iOS and Android devices
- Prices for the Bolero Marvel range from $1,499 to $2,299 per aid or $2,998 to $4,598 per pair
Audeo Paradise
- Appropriate for mild to profound hearing loss
- Comes in four levels: 90, 70, 50, and 30
- Built-in rechargeable battery or changeable zinc battery
- Direct connectivity to iOS and Android devices
- Prices for Audeo Paradise range from $1,349 to $2,399 per aid or $2,698 to $4,798 per pair
Audeo Marvel
- Appropriate for mild to profound hearing loss
- Comes in four levels: 90, 70, 50, and 30
- Built-in rechargeable battery or changeable zinc battery
- Direct connectivity to iOS and Android devices
- Bluetooth enabled
- Prices for the Audeo Marvel range from $1,499 to $2,399 per aid or $2,998 to $4,798 per pair
Virto Marvel
- Appropriate for mild to profound hearing loss
- Comes in four levels: 90, 70, 50, and 30
- All models in black, but the M90 and M70 also come in titanium
- Available in a range of custom sizes to fit your ear
- Built-in rechargeable battery or changeable zinc battery
- Direct connectivity to iOS and Android devices
- Prices for the Virto Marvel range from $1,399 to 2,249 per aid or $2,798 to $4,498 per pair
Other, less commonly sold Phonak hearing aid models include the Sky Link M for children, and the Lyric, which is a 100% invisible hearing aid.
Finding Phonak hearing aids near you
Phonak hearing aids are available through an audiologist or hearing center. You can also find them online through discount suppliers like Ziphearing, which offers lower prices on hearing aids through local hearing centers and audiologists.
To get started with Ziphearing, go to the website and look through the various brands and styles of hearing aids. If you find one you like, call Ziphearing at 877-782-4073, and a representative will direct you to a local ZipHearing provider in your area. These providers are licensed audiologists or hearing instrument specialists.
When you're ready, call and schedule a hearing consultation. If you decide to purchase a hearing aid, the provider will submit the order to ZipHearing, and you will complete the ordering and payment process with them. Your hearing aids will ship to the provider so you can get professionally fitted and adjusted to your new hearing aids.
Phonak vs. competitors
Phonak hearing aids come in a variety of styles and models to fit a range of needs. That said, they are on the pricier side, causing some people to look elsewhere for a hearing aid device.
If you want to compare costs, features, and styles, consider looking at Eargo and Lively, both available online and significantly more affordable, with an average price of $1,850 per pair. For an entry-level, budget-friendly hearing aid, check out MDHearingAid, which has devices that start at $399 per pair.
Cost and payment options
Some private insurance companies offer hearing aid benefits for adults. This may include coverage of hearing tests, screenings, and some benefits toward the purchase of hearing aids. That said, many insurance companies do not offer hearing aid benefits, so it's worth your time to check with your provider. Additionally, several states are mandated to provide some coverage for children under the age of 18.
Original Medicare Part A and Part B do not offer hearing aid benefits. However, Part C or a Medicare Advantage plan may cover some costs associated with hearing aids. Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and Health Savings Accounts (HSA) are another way to pay for hearing aids.
Some audiologists and hearing centers will bundle costs when you purchase hearing aids. This could include the price of a hearing test, evaluation, hearing aid devices, ongoing care, and loaner hearing aids. If you don't like surprises and want assurance that you're covered for care, consider bundling. But if you want to pay-as-you-go for services when needed, then opt for unbundled.
Customer service and satisfaction
Phonak customer service is similar to other hearing aid companies. The company has virtual support, a customer service helpline, and online tutorials and guides. However, since these hearing aids require working with an audiologist or hearing expert, you may not have a lot of direct contact with Phonak.
Additionally, ongoing care, warranties, and return policies will vary depending on the hearing provider. Direct-to-consumer sites like ZipHearing often have generous trial periods and warranties. For Phonak hearing aids, you can get a three-year manufacturer's warranty and 45-day, risk-free trial.
Overall, Phonak hearing aid reviews are mixed. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) gives the company an A+ rating, but BBB lists zero customer reviews or complaints. Trustpilot, a consumer review website, has two Phonak review pages. One rates Phonak as 3.3 stars out of 5 for three reviews, and the other gives Phonak 1.8 stars out of 5 based on 19 reviews. ConsumerAdvocate, another online review site, rates Phonak as 3.9 stars out of 5, which is based on 19 reviews.
Bottom line
Overall, customers find Phonak hearing aids to be reliable, technologically advanced and powerful hearing aids. Phonak is a popular brand among audiologists, and the Phonak Paradise especially is known for its high-performance hearing technology.
That said, if you want the convenience and accessibility of purchasing a hearing aid online, this brand isn't for you. You'll have to purchase Phonak hearing aids through a hearing center or audiologist, and the hearing devices are not as affordable as others on the market.
Frequently asked questions
How much are Phonak hearing aids at Costco?
Costco sells the Phonak Brio behind-the-ear and in-the-canal hearing aids. The BTE models include the Phonak Brio 4 B-312, Phonak Brio 4 B-13, and the Brio 3 B-675, which is made for profound hearing loss. The ITC models include the Phonak Brio 4 I-10 NW O and 312 devices. Phonak BTE hearing aids at Costco start at $2,499 per pair, and the ITC model averages $2,699 per pair.
How good are Phonak hearing aids?
Phonak makes some of the most technologically advanced hearing aids on the market. Each Phonak hearing aid comes with Roger wireless technology-the company's unique external microphones that connect wirelessly to the hearing aid. Roger can improve hearing in challenging situations like loud activities or restaurants. Phonak makes devices for all levels of hearing loss from mild to profound, and the company offers a variety of styles, including BTE, ITE, and RIC.
How long do Phonak hearing aids last?
How long Phonak hearing aids last depends on several factors, such as how you care for them, how often you wear them, where and how you store the device, maintenance and service schedule, exposure to moisture and heat, and general wear and tear. In general, behind-the-ear hearing aids last longer than in-the-ear devices or receiver-in-the-canal hearing aids. On average, hearing aids last anywhere from three to seven years.
Sara Lindberg is a mental health and fitness expert who enjoys writing about health, wellness, nutrition, parenting, and education. With a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science and a Master of Education degree in counseling she's spent the last twenty years helping people improve both their physical and mental health. Her work has appeared in publications such as Healthline, VeryWell Health, VeryWell Fit, Livestrong, Men's Health, SheKnows, Runner's World and many more.