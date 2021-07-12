Oticon Hearing Aids Review: Costs, Features, and Models in 2021

More

The More is the newest model. It's "designed to support your brain," according to Oticon. Oticon says the More delivers more of the company's signature BrainHearing technology. It claims to deliver 30% more sound to the brain and increase speech understanding by 15% when compared to the Oticon Opn 5.

Award-winning device

Though the device is Oticon's newest model, the More, with its "deep neural network" embedded in the chip, has already won several awards: the 2021 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award, the 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award, the Red Dot Design Award, and the CES 2021 Innovation Awards in Health & Wellness and Wearable Technology categories.

The deep neural network, according to Oticon, has been trained to recognize 12 million real-life sounds and provide helpful information to your brain to make it easier to understand speech. The More tied as one of the best hearing aids of 2020 on ZipHearing.com.

Other features

The RIE device has a rechargeable battery and Bluetooth connectivity that is suitable for iPhones and certain Android devices. The More also makes use of the Oticon internet-connected ON app, allowing the user to interact with other internet-connected devices. The More costs between $1,599 and $2,399.