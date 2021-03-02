What Are Bluetooth Hearing Aids and How Do They Work?

Hearing aid technology has come a long way over the past decade. Today's Bluetooth hearing aids seamlessly connect people with their favorite devices without messy wires and multiple headsets. You can take calls from your Bluetooth hearing aids without even touching your phone. And if you're working from home because of COVID-19, you can even stream virtual meetings straight to your hearing aids. According to the American Academy of Audiology, Bluetooth-enabled devices can also help you regain or maintain your independence and your connection to the world when hearing loss might otherwise get in the way.