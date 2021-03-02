Are Audicus Hearing Aids Right for You?

The Dia II is a behind-the-ear hearing aid suitable for people with mild to moderate hearing loss. Even though it’s the most affordable Audicus model, it has directional microphones, advanced noise reduction and feedback cancellation, and eight processing channels. It also automatically adjusts to your environment for an improved hearing experience. The Dia II is compatible with the classic remote, which is tiny enough to slip in a pocket or clip discreetly to clothing.

The Dia II only comes with disposable batteries. The price is $499 each or $39 per month with an Audicus membership.

Our thoughts: This type of Audicus hearing aid may be the right choice for you if you have mild to moderate hearing loss and need an affordable hearing device with some of the best bells and whistles, like the ability to filter background sounds when you need to.