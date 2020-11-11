Eargo Hearing Aids Review 2021

I switched from a traditional hearing aid to the Eargo. I am absolutely thrilled with the quality of sound clarity over the other product I was using and how much more comfortable they are. The product is easy to use and clean. The company thought of everything from ease of purchase in working directly with my insurance so I didn’t have to deal with cumbersome paperwork to changing the tip to fit my ear. The flipping and putting the Eargo in my ear is so very easy. I don’t have to stop and think how to insert as it is all natural and common sense movements and so simple. I like how they feel natural and do not have to worry about them when working out. My old behind the ear type would come loose and hang when working out and these stay in place. I also like my mask doesn’t dislodge the Eargo like my behind the ear one did. The sound quality is impeccable and I am not getting feedback like I use to. And finally, most importantly the customer service is amazing. They listen and help. Thanks Eargo! This is definitely a game changer.