Best Walk-In Tubs in 2021 | Costs, Ratings, and Reviews

American Standard is one of the most recognized names in bathroom fixtures. With over 200 walk-in tubs to choose from and 130+ years of experience, it comes as no surprise that American Standard wins the top spot for Editor’s Choice.

American Standard walk-in tubs come in a wide variety of models and sizes. The company offers walk-in tubs in four categories: walk-in air baths, deep soaking tubs, combo massage tubs, and walk-in whirlpool tubs. Tub finish is available in a high gloss gel-coat or premium acrylic.

Most of the walk-in tubs come with the option of an inward or outward facing door and left- or right-hand side door and drain. Also standard with most tubs is the ozone cleaning system, which is a self-cleaning sanitary system.

If you’re looking for a spa-like experience, some models come with special features like heated air, heated whirlpool, combination systems, multiple targeted water jets, and an exclusive massage feature that allows you to fill the tub halfway for a quick massage for your legs.

For safety, you can count on the durable grab bars installed inside the tub; an ADA-compliant, 170-inch chair-height built-in seat; slip-resistant floor surface; outward and inward door opening; ultra-low threshold; and a wide door for easy entry and exit.

Another winning feature of American Standard is its Quick Drain water removal system, which drains the water in two minutes or less. The higher-end walk-in tubs also feature a Whole Body Hydrotherapy system with 44 air and water jets.

American Standard walk-in tubs range from $4,300 for the Value Series to over $10,000 for the Luxury Series. You can purchase an American Standard tub directly from the manufacturer or at most home improvement stores like Home Depot and Lowes.

That said, retail stores have a limited stock of walk-in tubs, so make sure to check the manufacturer's website if you don’t find the model you want in the store. Trustpilot reviewers rate American Standard walk-in tubs as excellent, with 4.4 out of 5 stars (out of 531 reviews).