The Best Hearing Aids | Health’s Buying Guide 2021

Lively earns our editor's pick due to the company’s combination of quality, prescription-strength products and a commitment to ongoing service to the customer. Hearing health professionals will often tell you—the benefit you get from your hearing aid isn’t simply due to the device itself, but it often comes down to the way the device is programmed. When an audiologist tailors your hearing aid settings specifically for your type and degree of hearing loss, you will have better outcomes. Lively’s business model is centered around the customer’s need to have direct and ongoing access to an audiologist to ensure each customer gets the help they need. You get personalized, professional expertise without the hassle of in-person visits to an office or hearing center for a fraction of the cost of traditional hearing aids.

Lively lets customers take a hearing test online and do a pre-purchase video consultation with an audiologist. The hearing aids can be paired with a smartphone app that allows you to adjust settings or volume. After purchasing, customers get audiologist support to set up their devices and the app, and additional consultations for up to three years if they need to adjust their devices.

A pair of battery-powered Lively hearing aids costs $1,850, or 63% less than the average $5,000 price tag for similar high-tech aids purchased at an audiologist. A pair of Lively's rechargeable hearing aids costs $2,400. The company offers financing options that allow you to pay as little as $78 a month.

Cost: $1,850 - $2,400



Battery: Rechargeable & Battery-powered options



Bluetooth capabilities: Yes



Adjustment: Remote phone app or audiologist consultation



Warranty & Money-back guarantee: 3-year manufacturer’s warrant and 3-year loss-and-damage protection



Financing: Yes

To buy: Lively.com