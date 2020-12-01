The Best At-Home DNA Test Kits for Ancestry and Health

Results include: Ethnicity estimate; DNA matching for relatives; Health predisposition reports; Carrier status reports; Wellness reports; Personal traits reports

23andMe offers a bundled service that includes ancestry and health information. Along with an ethnicity estimate to show you the people groups making up your genetic history, you’ll be able to map the movement of your ancestors from place to place and find relatives through DNA matching. With your genetic information, 23andMe will help you build your family tree as well.

23andMe’s health report shows your genetic predisposition to develop certain diseases, your carrier status for inherited diseases that may be passed on to your children, information about personal traits such as eye color and facial features, and wellness markers such as caffeine consumption and lactose digestion.

Our editors chose 23andMe as the top choice for health testing primarily due to the breadth of disease states covered by its test. Common illnesses that affect a large part of the population such as Type II Diabetes and age-related macular degeneration are addressed, and these are not offered by competitors such as AncestryHealth. Furthermore, 23andMe reports your carrier status for a long list of diseases—another feature not offered by competitors but likely to provide great benefit to customers.

With 23andMe, you have the unique ability to test for genetic markers associated with late-onset Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. This can be controversial for some people—do you really want to know if you’re likely to develop an unpreventable, incurable disease? You can opt out if you choose, but many people desire that information.

One important caveat to consider when choosing 23andMe’s health test is its method of evaluating your DNA. The process, called microarray technology, allows comparison of your DNA against a few known variants associated with a disease, but they don’t test for every variant that could cause the disease. Next-generation sequencing, used by AncestryHealth, is able to analyze more genetic variants, giving you a better understanding of whether you’re actually at risk for this disease.

“Microarray technology is generally known to be less accurate than next-generation sequencing,” says Yun. This is especially important for diseases such as breast cancer and colon cancer where several genes and their variants are at play. With either method it’s possible to get a false negative result (meaning, you think you’re not at risk for the disease, but you are and the test wasn’t able to show it), but it’s more likely to occur with 23andMe’s method than with AncestryDNA.

Time to results: Two to three weeks

Price: $199

Information updates: Yes

Pros

Extensive list of diseases covered

Includes carrier status reports

Cons