AncestryDNA Review 2021: Costs, Benefits, and Results

"There is no definite numbers on the areas they say you are from. In Europe, just example i.e.: percentage 20 to 40 percent European, French etc. In my case, my father was full-blooded Italian, mother & father, but the number for Italian DNA is very, very low. That low a number doesn't seem correct. I sent an email to Ancestry but no response about the Italian issue, but next update from them, suddenly they show Italian as 4 or 6 percent. They also don't mention Crevisa in Northern Italy by the Swiss border where a street is named after my family. My husband found the town, etc., on his computer fairly easily. My latest update said I was 4% Scottish? Huh? Where did that come from? Be very careful about the truth and percentages they give you, I'm now suspicious of anything I'm told by Ancestry or any other of these services."