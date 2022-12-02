Don’t let the stress of the holiday season already get to you—with the pressure to shop for the best gifts while scoring the best deals for everyone including yourself—fast. Especially since we just made it through Cyber Week. Luckily, Nordstrom is taking some of that mounting pressure off with thoughtful gift ideas and extended holiday sales that allow you to take a breath and shop on because you didn’t miss the best savings yet.

Here are some of Nordstrom’s best Cyber Week deals and gift ideas that you can still score this weekend through December 5.

Staub 4-Piece Enameled Ceramic Baking Dish Set

Nordstrom

From baking to serving, this four-piece Staub dish set is a versatile gift that is currently a remarkable 54% off. The durable enameled ceramic finish is scratch-resistant and comes in three colors that can be used in a range of heat sources — from your microwave to your oven at up to 572°F. Plus, the stoneware enamel diffuses heat evenly and each piece is also dishwasher safe. Mention something about how there won’t be PFAs to worry about unlike nonstick cookware.

To buy: Staub 4-Piece Enameled Ceramic Baking Dish Set $100 (was $220); nordstrom.com

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden

You don’t need to have a ton of space to cook a healthy meal or grow fresh ingredients — especially if you have the Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden. Being able to reach and grab something small and fresh to add to your meals (like herbs) makes you more likely to start cooking more at home and reach more healthier options. And with a built-in water reservoir that holds a month's worth of water, LED lamp, and three basil starter pods, it’s easy to get growing right away.

To buy: Click & Grow Smart Garden in Grey $56 (was $100); nordstrom.com

Bombas Original Calf High Socks

Considering that I’m actively wearing my favorite Bombas Solid Ankle Socks $10 (was $13) as I write this, there’s just something to be said about their cushion and non-slip support. But in the cooler weather, there’s nothing better than slipping on a pair of high socks, especially knowing Bomba’s mission “to donate one clothing item for every item sold,” according to the brand.

To buy: Bombas Original Calf High Socks $11 (was $14); nordstrom.com

Samii Ryan Smiley x By Samii Ryan Take it Easy Yoga Mat

Whether you’re shopping for yourself, a friend, or loved one, this cheerful yoga mat brings instant cheer—but at 40% off, it’s really something to smile about. This Samii Ryan yoga mat encourages good vibes with a flower-power smiley-face motif that motivates you as you look down from different poses and a durable spot-clean synthetic rubber.





To buy: Samii Ryan Smiley x By Samii Ryan Take it Easy Yoga Mat $48 (was $80); nordstrom.com

Greenpan Venice Pro 8-Inch & 10-Inch Multilayer Stainless Steel Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pan Set

Manufactured without PFAS, this stainless steel ceramic nonstick frying pan set is also oven safe to up to 420°F and dishwasher safe. “These pans are amazing, cooks so fast on such a low temperature, non-stick is amazing and I feel like my food is so clean!” one reviewer wrote. “Follow instructions as I feel using cooking spray is what killed my other pans, nonetheless, these pans are top notch!”

To buy: Greenpan Venice Pro 8-Inch & 10-Inch Multilayer Stainless Steel Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pan Set $70 (was $100); nordstrom.com

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Water Bottle

Hydration doesn’t get a holiday—it’s an everyday task that should be prioritized throughout your day. And having the perfect bottle that keeps your drink the right temperature (either just hot or cold enough all day long) makes that task so much easier, which is why the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Cap Water Bottle makes such a useful gift. “They are truly well-built (will last forever) and keep beverages very hot or very cold, for hours on end. My go-to for staying hydrated (have to have ice cold water) and for keeping my latte hot. Anything less than just doesn’t work. This is worth every penny. I like the wide mouth which makes adding ice cubes and beverages very easy. Also, love that you can buy replacement lids — like socks in the dryer, they have a tendency to disappear in my household! Also love the color and size range — super functional and fun to use,” a happy user wrote.

To buy: Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle $34 (was $45); nordstrom.com

Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Shoe

A personal favorite for both my short and long training runs, the Asics Gel-Nimbus have been my go-to type of running shoe for years. And I’m not the only one who is loyal to this neutral style. “These are the most comfortable shoes I own — they actually make me want to walk!” one pleased reviewer wrote.

To buy: Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Shoe $120 (was $160); nordstrom.com

Tuft and Needle Original Foam Pillow

Don’t underestimate the importance of a good night’s sleep or the role your pillow plays in it and your overall health. Which is why now is the time to invest in yourself or a loved one and upgrade to this highly rated Tuft and Needle Original Foam pillow with cooling gel beds and heat-wicking graphite. “I decided to give this pillow a try. Always trying to find THAT pillow that helps me to have a good night sleep and also give my neck support so when I get up every morning I don’t wake with a stiff neck or tightness around the neck/shoulders. One of the main reasons that I pulled the trigger was the 100 nights return policy (and the price was 2nd… I felt the price was fair ) what have I got to lose if I don't like it after a week or so!!” one reviewer shared. “Well... DO NOT take this pillow away from me!!! My neck feels great every morning and I get a great night's sleep. I understand we are all different, but for me, this is THE pillow. Thank you so much!!!”

To buy: Tuft and Needle Original Foam Pillow $80-96 (was $100-120); nordstrom.com

Aarke Carbonator III Sparkling Water Maker

In addition to helping to keep you and your family hydrated, the Carbonator III Sparkling Water Maker also works to reduce your carbon footprint and saves money making it a winning holiday gift this season. “We spent toooooo much money on La Croix, and other sparkling water brands. This has been the best purchase for us this year!” noted another pleased reviewer. “It will only continue to save us money and it is awesome to have fresh carbonated water! Big plus is less packaging waste as well. Do yourself a favor and buy it. So much nicer than the cheaper competitors like Sodastream.”



To buy: Aarke Carbonator III Sparkling Water Maker $161 (was $229); nordstrom.com

Viking Acacia Wood Carving Board with Juice Groove

This beautiful acacia wood board is actually two gifts in one: a stunning serving platter as well as an eco-friendly, practical cutting board with built-in juice grooves that you can leave out on your counter and use daily. We love that the wood means no plastic particles are getting into food, not to mention how gorgeous it is. “Perfect replacement for my previous cutting board. Great price, beautiful wood, love the draining rim, looks amazing on my counter. Definitely a great gift and I would totally buy it again,” wrote another reviewer.

To buy: Viking Acacia Wood Carving Board $30 (was $60); nordstrom.com

Casper The Wave Hybrid Mattress

As an avid “night sweater,'' this was the best gift I could’ve given myself (and my husband so I don’t wake him up anymore). Casper also offers a 100-night Risk-Free Trial that gives mattress recipients the chance to score this deal of 20% off and snooze on their new mattress in their own home to let their body adjust and see if it’s the right fit for them — pressure-free.

To buy: Casper The Wave Hybrid Mattress $1,915– $3,495 (was $2,395.00 – $3,495); nordstrom.com

















