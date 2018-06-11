The Unexpected Symptom That Finally Led to Maria Menounos' Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Taking care of a loved one with a serious illness is hard enough—but picture facing a health crisis of your own in the midst of doing so. That's exactly what happened when Maria Menounos was diagnosed with a meningioma brain tumor while caring for her mother, who was suffering from stage 4 brain cancer.

“I didn’t cry. I actually laughed,” she told People. “It’s so surreal and crazy and unbelievable that my mom has a brain tumor—and now I have one too?” 

The former E! News host underwent a seven-hour surgery to remove the mass on her 39th birthday. One year later, Health had the chance to talk to Menounos (as part of Rally Health's "Rally on the Road") about how this health scare became a wake-up call to change her life. 

On what was going through her head the exact moment she received her diagnosis

Menounos now looks back and sees just how out of whack her priorities were. 

"When I got the diagnosis, I was definitely shocked," she says. "But my biggest concern instantly was, Will I ever work again," she continues. "Isn't that messed up? I called up my lawyer who's like my brother, and I was like, 'Oh my god, no one's ever going to hire me ever again.'"

It wasn't long before Menounos realized exactly what was wrong with her reaction to the health scare: "I didn't tell anybody, and then I quickly realized how messed up it was that all I'm worried about is work, not my health. And so that has been a complete change in my life since."

On the warning signs she missed

"I missed a lot of warning signs because I was so busy working like a crazy person and thinking it was cool to be a workaholic," Menounos says. "I was really exhausted. I was having a lot of pain, and I didn't know why."

Instead of stopping to think about what might be wrong, Menounos made herself push through any pain. "When you have pain you're like, 'I gotta be tough! I gotta tough it out!'" she says. "And so there were a lot of warning signs. My speech was slurring on set. The headaches were terrible, the dizziness, the lightheadedness... finally it was the ear pain that got me to go to the doctor."

First I wanna say thank you all for the well wishes, prayers and support. It's been a crazy time here in our home. I want you all to know that I'm ok! Seriously I'm recovering well and should be as good as new very very soon! Luckily I don't need any further treatments but I can't say the same about my mom. So please keep her in your prayers. I also want to thank @people for allowing me to share my story. @juliejordanc & @mrjesscagle THANK YOU' Next-I need to thank everyone at @cedarssinai everyone there has been amazing. Most people want to rush out of the hospital to get home I kept saying I've never been treated kinder. I cried like a baby saying goodbye to the amazing nurses who took such good care of me. God bless nurses! I of course need to thank dr black and dr Chu for performing an amazing surgery and giving me the best bday gift ever-my health. And lastly, god has blessed me in so many ways but this too was a blessing. I got to hear what I have meant to my friends and family-it's been quite moving for me. I want thank all of my incredible friends, family and even strangers who have shown me and my family such kindness. @alyssawallerce Thank you for being with me every step of the way. I couldn't have done it without you. @iamjoegear You too! And to @undergaro the best nurse in the world..you never left the hospital and slept by my side there. you are my everything and I'm so thankful to you. You and dad have really been incredible to mom and me. You both have inspired me. I've never been more excited about life. I see so much so clearly. Will share more with all of you soon! Xo

On learning to put herself first

"I was suffering for like a solid two years," Menounos says. "I was in a lot of pain, but I didn't know what it was, and I certainly didn't have time to take care of it or find out what it was. And that's why I am on a mission to teach people that we have to put our health first. Because what's the point of having lived the life of a workaholic only to just die of something?"

This mission has led Menounos to completely reevaluate the way she spends her time. "We have to live in the present more," she continues. "And so that is my everyday goal... to live in the present, not to be on [my phone] every two seconds, and to look up and enjoy and smell the roses and just take care of my emotional and mental health, too."

On the hardest part of her recovery

Nothing has been harder for Menounos than accepting how long her recovery will take. "I remember they said four to six weeks, and I took that as gold," she says. "Like in four to six weeks I can get back on a plane, I can get back to work. And at first that was such a goal." 

But then Kate Walsh, who also had a brain tumor, reached out to Menounos with a wake-up call: "She was like, 'Maria, it takes a year... They say four to six weeks like you can actually function and move around.'"

At first Menounos was upset because she had already started scheduling things for after that recovery time. "And that's when I realized, 'Wait, Maria, you're not getting it. You really can't do all of this!' And so I had to learn. You can't just change overnight. It just doesn't completely happen. Your intent is to change overnight, but it takes time to really practice. You have to practice being mindful of your health and your wellness. You need to build your toolkit."

I can't believe it's been two months since I had brain surgery!!!! It's surreal to me to look back at photos and videos. I see this photo taken TWO days after a 7.5 hour Brain surgery and am so thankful to all the doctors and nurses who helped me. I never realized how much pain I was in until I slowed down the ride. It was a huge reality check for me. That's why I'm hoping the message is heard loud and clear-listen to your bodies and take action. There are a lot of things I'm going to do with this new found wisdom. Helping those going through similar things is at the top of my list. I've never been more excited about life. I feel so free! Most of all I'm so thankful to god , my family , friends , colleagues all of you who have sent me so much love and support at this time. And of course..whinnie. Therapy dogs are so helpful for healing. Thankfully she's been on the payroll 😝 since we found each other years ago at he west valley shelter!

On how she is changing her lifestyle now

"I’m abandoning the need to be perfect," says Menounos. "So if you’re in my life and you're giving birth or something awesome is happening in your life, I don’t feel the need anymore to be perfect and have flowers at your doorstep the next day."

Anyone who knows me well knows that @officialslystallone Rocky movies mean so much to me. This quote has gotten me through my darkest hours. This video was taken just after I got out of 7.5 hours of brain surgery. I couldn't see bc the nerves dr black worked around got a little affected so just out of surgery my eyes were flickering and everyone was crying and this was my response. Truly it ain't about how hard you hit... Ps here's the full quote as I hope it can inspire you: Let me tell you something you already know. The world ain't all sunshine and rainbows. It's a very mean and nasty place and I don't care how tough you are it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain't about how hard ya hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward. That's how winning is done! Sylvester Stallone, Rocky Balboa Fun fact: I asked for gonna fly now as my theme music going into surgery! @peopleewnetwork Happy birthday @officialslystallone

On the healthy habits she is adopting

"One of my favorite workouts is something I've been taking up lately and it's called pickleball. It’s a new sport you play with a ping pong racket and a Wiffle ball, and it’s super fun."

Menounos is also focusing more on eating well and starts each day with a banana coffee smoothie.