8 Famous People With Gout

Gout may seem like a quaint historical ailment that no one gets anymore, but nothing could be further from the truth.



This type of arthritis is on the rise—particularly among men. More than 8 million people have it, and the rates have doubled in the last 50 years. Gout is characterized by excess uric acid in the bloods, which leads to extreme pain, redness, and swelling in the joints. For those with chronic gout, permanent joint damage can occur. At the same time, using the right medications and making healthy life changes can alleviate symptoms of the disease.



Once considered a disease of the upper class, gout can strike anyone, even professional athletes and young adults. Here are eight famous people—both in ancient history and the modern era—who have been diagnosed with gout.