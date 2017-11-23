What Your Mom's Body Says About Your Own Health

The acne that haunted you into adulthood? Blame your DNA for that. “People who get a lot of acne usually have oily skin, which is genetic,” says Debra Jaliman, MD, a professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. The upside is that all that oil keeps your skin youthful.

When it comes to aging, facial structure is key, too. Do you and Mom share the same high cheekbones? You’ll see less sagging, says Dr. Jaliman: “Think of your bones as a hanger holding up your skin.”

But if you and Mom are both blonde and blue-eyed, you may inherit her wrinkles.“ Women with that coloring have thinner skin with less melanin, so they tend to age faster,” says Dr. Jaliman.

Stop the clock: Get moving! A 2014 study found that people over 40 who worked out for at least four hours a week had healthier, younger-looking skin than people over 40 who didn’t. It’s also important to keep the scale as steady as possible. Weight-cycling stretches your skin, causing it to sag, even on your face.