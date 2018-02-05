What Causes Dehydration? Here's What You Need to Know

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Health.com
Health.com
Health Conditions A-Z
News
Coronavirus
Diet & Nutrition
Fitness
Beauty
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Weight Loss
Newsletter
Promo
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Pin
FB
Close this dialog window
Explore Health.com
Health.com
Health.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Is Your Doctor Gaslighting You? Here's What to Do
Is Your Doctor Gaslighting You? Here's What to Do
How to handle a physician who doubts or dismisses your symptoms.
Read More
9 Signs It's More Serious Than the Common Cold
9 Signs It's More Serious Than the Common Cold
Doctors explain how to tell if you have a head cold or something more serious that requires medical attention, such as the flu, strep throat, meningitis, or mono.
Read More
How Your Period Changes During Your 20s, 30s, and 40s
How Your Period Changes During Your 20s, 30s, and 40s
From easier cramps to a heavier flow, here's a guide on what to expect decade by decade.
Read More
Health Conditions A-Z
Health Conditions A-Z
See All Health Conditions A-Z
12 Anxiety Symptoms That Might Point to a Disorder
12 Anxiety Symptoms That Might Point to a Disorder
The symptoms of anxiety can be hard to detect. Here are the ones you need to pay attention to, and how to know if you may have an anxiety disorder.
Allergies
Anxiety
Birth Control
Breast Cancer
Common Cold
Coronavirus
Chronic Pain
Depression
Digestive Health
Diabetes (Type 2)
Eczema
Eye Health
Fibromyalgia
Flu
Heart Disease
Headaches and Migraines
Oral Health
Pregnancy
Psoriasis
Sexual Health
Skin Conditions
Sleep
Thyroid
News
News
See All News
Shannen Doherty Reveals Stage 4 Breast Cancer Diagnosis—Here's What It Means
Shannen Doherty Reveals Stage 4 Breast Cancer Diagnosis—Here's What It Means
"I'm petrified," the actress said when she shared the news that her breast cancer came back. Here's why a stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis can be so frightening.
Celebrities
Coronavirus
Diet & Nutrition
Diet & Nutrition
The Best (and Worst) Diets of 2020, According to Experts
The Best (and Worst) Diets of 2020, According to Experts
FYI: The keto diet is not number one.
Food
Nutrition
Vitamins and Supplements
Groceries
Restaurants
Diets
Keto Diet
Mediterranean Diet
Whole30
Recipes
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
10 Moves for a Cardio Workout at Home—No Equipment Required
10 Moves for a Cardio Workout at Home—No Equipment Required
Stay in your living room and still spike your heart rate.
Cardio Workouts
Strength Training
Yoga
Ab Workouts
Arm Workouts
Leg Workouts
Butt Workouts
Fitness Gear
Beauty
Beauty
See All Beauty
These 13 Women Prove Every Body Is a Bikini Body
These 13 Women Prove Every Body Is a Bikini Body
We're loving their inspirational, body-positive messages.
Skincare
Makeup
Hair
Nails
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Why Do People Lie? We Asked an Expert
Why Do People Lie? We Asked an Expert
Here's the truth about lying.
Body Positivity
Self-Care
Misdiagnosed
Invisible Illness
LGBTQ+ Health
Right to Care: Health Diversity and Inclusion
Resolution Reboot
Wellness Warriors
Sexual Assault
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
20 Things You Should Throw Away for Better Health
20 Things You Should Throw Away for Better Health
Clean out expired products and clutter to make way for a healthier you.
Healthy Home
Pets
Family
Relationships
Style
Holidays
Sex
Gifts
Money
Tech
Medicare
Best Life Now
Health Reviews
Weight Loss
Newsletter
Promo
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
What Causes Dehydration? Here's What You Need to Know
February 05, 2018
Skip gallery slides
Save
Pin
More
View All
Next Slide
Replay gallery
Share the Gallery
Pinterest
Facebook
Up Next
Cancel
Start Slideshow
Share the Gallery
Pinterest
Facebook
Skip slide summaries
Everything in This Slideshow
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
View All
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Health.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.health.com
Close
Sign in
Close this dialog window
View image
What Causes Dehydration? Here's What You Need to Know
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.