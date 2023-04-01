The 10 Best Things to Buy with Your FSA Money in April 2023

Spring has sprung and that means the dreaded allergy season is upon us. If you suffer from seasonal allergies, put your FSA or HSA dollars to good use this month on products that will help alleviate your symptoms and have you feeling better in no time.

A common mistake with those who have FSA or HSA funds is letting money go to waste simply because they don’t realize just how much is actually eligible for coverage. In addition to typical medical expenses like co-pays for doctor’s visits and medication, many products already sitting in your Amazon cart may be covered. And in case you didn’t know, you can save your FSA/HSA card info in your Amazon profile to easily use.

So if you have FSA or HSA money to use, here are our top picks on how to spend it this month.

Vicks Personal Steam Inhaler

Amazon

One of the most effective treatments for sinus congestion is steam, which helps to break up the mucus and allow it to drain out through your nose. This Vicks Personal Steam Inhaler has over 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One happy reviewer shared, “10/10 recommend this product if you suffer from Acute [Sinusitis] and allergies! I have used this product for three days and I have felt a sense of relief in my nostrils. I do it right before I go to bed and it helps with my nose not getting irritated by the dry air due to the heater.”

To buy: Vicks Personal Steam Inhaler $42 (was $45); amazon.com

Tivic Health ClearUP Sinus Headache Device

Amazon

If you are prone to sinus headaches, you know just how painful and debilitating they can be. The Tivic Health ClearUP Device is an all-natural, drug-free alternative to decongestants. According to the company, the device works with your body’s natural electricity by “emitting low-current electrical stimulation to the sinus nerve fibers.” The waves calm sinus nerves and shrink swollen tissue in the sinus cavity.

One Amazon reviewer who left a 5-star rating shared that they were initially “skeptical” but finally tried it for their “debilitating sinus migraines” and a month later can now say they “haven’t felt this good in year.”

To buy: Tivic Health ClearUp Sinus Headache & Decongestant Device $170; amazon.com

Breathe Right Nasal Strips

Amazon

Trying to sleep when you’re congested from allergies or a cold can feel impossible, which is why we love these Breathe Right Nasal Strips. The strips work to physically open your nasal passage, allowing you to breathe easier through your nose. (They work wonders on snoring partners, as well.)

To buy: Breathe Right Nasal Strips $11 (was $17); amazon.com

Comfier Large Heating Pad for Back

Amazon

If you tend to hold tension in your shoulders, this large heating pad that wraps around your neck and shoulders is perfect. It heats up fast and has an auto-shut off after 90 minutes of use. The snap design also allows you easy mobility so you can feel free to relax in comfort without needing to continuously adjust it.

To buy: Comfier Large Heating Pad for Back $44 (was $69); amazon.com

iBYWM Neck Stretcher Cervical Traction Device

Amazon

If you’ve found that your neck, shoulders, and upper back often hurt and feel stiff after long hours spent hunched over your computer or phone, you likely suffer from “tech neck.” According to New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Tech Neck is “the act of stressing muscles while using phones, tablets, and computers, resulting in neck and shoulder pain, stiffness, and soreness.”

Cervical traction devices such as this one work to restore the natural curve in your neck as well as relieve tension in the muscles. They’re also said to help relieve pain associated with TMJ.

To buy: iBYWM Neck Stretcher Cervical Traction Device $20 (was $30); amazon.com

Vicks Sinex Moisturizing Nasal Balm

Amazon

Have you ever blown your nose so frequently while sick that your nose becomes dry and cracked? This Vicks Sinex Moisturizing Nasal Balm is designed to treat that sensitive skin around your nose with Vitamin E and aloe while the light Vicks Vapors help keep your passages clear.

To buy: Vicks Sinex Moisturizing Nasal Balm $10; amazon.com

Westinghouse 1701 HEPA Air Purifier

Amazon

Investing in a quality air purifier is a great use of FSA dollars, and we love that this Westinghouse 1701 HEPA Air Purifier is currently on sale for $20 off! The quality of the air we breathe every day in our homes is critical to our health, and this purifier not only removes pet hair, allergens, smoke and other odors, it also kills 99.95% of viruses and bacteria.



To buy: Westinghouse 1701 HEPA Air Purifier $230 (was $250); amazon.com



Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superlight SPF 30

Amazon

The days are longer and the weather is getting more mild, so it’s a good idea to stock up on good quality sunscreen. The Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superlight SPF 30 is a lightweight broad spectrum sunscreen that protects your skin without leaving a white cast. It also won’t clog your pores, so it’s great for sensitive and acne-prone skin.

To buy: Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superlight SPF 30 $20; amazon.com

Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops

Amazon

Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops specifically target redness and work in just one minute, making it a great option for allergy sufferers. Lumify Eye Drops have over 69,000 five-star ratings on Amazon from customers who are amazed by how fast they work. A shopper named Payton wrote, “Best product to have on hand during allergy season. Works immediately. Eases discomfort and redness.”

To buy: Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops $20; amazon.com

PanOxyl PM Overnight Spot Patches

Amazon

Yep, that’s right. Pimple patches are FSA-eligible! There are a lot of different options for pimple patches on Amazon that are covered but the PanOxyl PM Overnight Spot Patches are particularly good. You also get a ton of value with the PanOxyl pimple patches which have 40 patches in a single box.

To buy: PanOxyl PM Overnight Spot Patches $8 (or $7 for Prime members with a 20% off coupon); amazon.com