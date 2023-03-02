ICYMI, you may have until March 15 to use up the last of your 2022 FSA funds. That's right, it's not too late. The IRS has been allowing employers to offer up to a 2.5 month grace period for employees to incur FSA expenses, and many generally go with the full 2.5 months, bringing the deadline to March 15, 2023 this year. So make sure to double check with your HR rep to see if this applies to you.

If you've got use-it-or-lose-it FSA or HSA money burning a hole in your pocket (or just need to start using up your 2023 funds), we've got 10 things you may not have thought of spending your funds on that are actually FSA/HSA-eligible—and all on Amazon, so they'll be here before you know it.

Supergoop Play Everyday Sunscreen

Supergoop

There are tons of sunscreens you can purchase with FSA funds, but we'll be snagging this one, which was rated our best overall body sunscreen by a group of experts and dermatologists. It contains utlimate skin hydrating glycerin and reviewers rave about how quickly it absorbs without leaving behind a sticky residue. And with Spring Break and the hot heat of summer right around the corner, it's time to stock up.

To buy: Supergoop Play Everday SPF 50 Sunscreen $34; amazon.com

Chirp Wheel Foam Rollers

Amazon

Chrip wheels are something that's been on many people's should I or shouldn't I buy list—and now knowing it's FSA-eligible, it's a no brainer. Fans rave that this innovative foam roller can help relieve neck and back tension and pain. This particular set comes with four different wheel sizes so you can target different parts. Over 12,000 reviewers have given it a 5-star review with one woman sharing that she tried the Chirp wheels to avoid having to take constant pain medication for her back pain. "Eight days in and I almost cried myself to sleep because of how good I felt," she writes. "The results it has given me are incredible," raves another reviewer. And for those that love the sounds of back cracking, there's this review: "The minute I tried it, my back sounded like Rice Krispies in cereal!"

To buy: Chirp Wheel Foam Rollers $119; amazon.com

Knee Brace Massager with Heat

Amazon

Whether you deal with arthritis, general knee pain/stiffness, or just need to add something to your muscle recovery arsenal, look no further. Reviewers claim this heated knee brace massager aids in muscle recovery and improved circulation—and it's on major sale right now, meaning you'll get more bang for your FSA buck. One reviewer raves "it's easy to use and definitely relieves my knee pain" while another shares "[t]his massager helps considerably in reducing pain and stiffness in my knees." Many other reviewers also tout how this heated brace has helped relieve their arthritis pain.

To buy: Comfier Heated Knee Brace Wrap with Massage $50 after 15% off coupon (was $73); amazon.com

TheraICE Migraine Ice Cap

Amazon

Did you know this viral migraine ice cap is FSA-eligible? Well, you do now. And if it's something you've been on the fence about trying, now—while it's on sale—is the time.

To buy: TheraICE Migraine Ice Cap $30 (was $40); amazon.com

Navage Nasal Care Starter Bundle

Amazon

Allergy season is upon us and this powered suction nasal irrigator is an all-natural way to fight nasal congestion. If you've ever tried using a Neti pot and ended up soaking wet, this one's for you. Thanks to a powered suction and a salt pod you simply pop in, the Navage pulls the saline water out of your nose (instead of you pouring water in) and into a lower tank so you stay dry—and decongested. One reviewer with chronic sinus and sleep apnea issues raves "I haven't needed to use nasal spray a single time since starting with it. I sleep fine with mostly clear sinus, and the improvement is around the clock, not temporary."

To buy: Navage Nasal Care Starter Bundle $100 (was $110); amazon.com

Westinghouse Portable Air Purifier

Amazon

This portable air purifier is small enough to pack in a carry-on bag and is perfect for hotels, planes and cars. It weighs only 2 pounds, is aesthetically pleasing, and can clean 99.9% of harmful particulates from the air. And thanks to a rechargeable lithium battery, it doesn't even need to be plugged in.

To buy: Westinghouse Portable Air Purifier $129 ; amazon.com

reVive LED Light Therapy Wand

Amazon

Using blue LED lights, this FSA-eligible handheld wand claims to be a "non-invasive and cost-effective clinical-strength treatment" for acne—and happy buyers would agree. One reviewer who struggled with cystic acne for 20 years shares "This thing was like magic! It worked easily, quickly and was immediately effective." Another reviewer marvels at how their skin is "transforming" and boasts "not only does it stop pimples and cysts from forming, but it also keeps my skin so smooth and soft!"

To buy: reVive Light Therapy Wand $99; amazon.com

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

Amazon

From dry skin to dry lips to treating small cuts, and everything in between, Aquaphor has long been a multifunctional wonder, so if you have funds you're trying to use up, you may as well stock up.

To buy: Aquaphor, 3-Pack $20; amazon.com

Toloco Massage Gun

Amazon

This bestselling massage gun has over 27,000 5-star reviews—and may just be the best thing you buy with your leftover FSA money. It comes with 15 different massage heads and has seven different speeds, so you can really customize the massage for different parts of your body. One reviewer writes “I bought this at the recommendation of my physical therapist … O M G. I really do wish I had purchased this way sooner. "

To buy: Toloco Massage Gun $65 after $5 off coupon (was $70); amazon.com

Cora Period Underwear

Target

Yes, period underwear are FSA-eligible, and this particular brand and style were recently rated our Best Overall pick for its absorbency, softness, and as one tester put it, it's simply "hands down the best” compared to other brands.

To buy: Cora Period Underwear, 3-Pack $35; amazon.com