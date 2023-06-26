A new Food and Drug Administration (FDA) report highlighted the food safety risk of ready-to-eat (RTE) dips and spreads.

Out of the 747 RTE dips and spreads the FDA investigated, one was found to contain Salmonella and three were found to contain Listeria monocytogenes.

Experts encourage consumers to keep track of how long RTE dips and spreads have been out of the recommended temperature range for the product to help eliminate the chance of contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) urges consumers to properly refrigerate or freeze dips and spreads due to the risk of contamination, according to a new report.



The FDA conducted a routine assignment between March 2021 and January 2022, collecting pathogen and contamination data on domestic ready-to-eat (RTE) refrigerated dips and spreads.

A food is considered to be a “dip” if the product has a thinner consistency and a piece of food can be submerged into it, such as tahini or salsa. A “spread,” such as a cheese spread or hummus, is spreadable with a knife onto other foods, such as bread or crackers.

The specific pathogens the FDA investigated in these food items were Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella.

As part of the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), this assignment was the FDA’s risk-based approach to food safety to identify common factors or any relevant patterns contributing to the contamination of RTE dips and spreads.

Out of the 747 RTE dips and spreads samples tested, the FDA detected Salmonella in one hummus sample and Listeria monocytogenes in three cheese spreads.

The FDA hopes to develop guidance and program protocols for surveillance inspections by conducting these regular reviews.

Getty Images / SolStock

Contamination of RTE Dips & Spreads

RTE dips and spreads can become contaminated in two main ways.

The first is through environmental exposure and cross-contamination of foods throughout the manufacturing process. The second is through contaminated ingredients used to make the product during or after processing.

RTE dips and spreads are particularly susceptible to contamination and bacterial growth because they have an environment that’s suitable for the growth of foodborne pathogens—like Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella.

A 2020 study conducted product assessments on five RTE dips: baba ghanoush, guacamole, hummus, pesto, and tahini. While the Listeria population declined in baba ghanoush, pesto, and tahini, the bacteria proliferated in both hummus and guacamole, due to their pH and water activity that supports the growth of foodborne pathogens.

While all RTE dips and spreads pose some risk, some are more likely to be contaminated than others.

“According to the [FDA], 64% of the recalls between 2017–2020 for RTE dips and spreads were cheese dips and hummus found to be contaminated with L. monocytogenes and Salmonella,” Malina Malkani, MS, RDN, CDN, a registered dietitian and pediatric feeding expert told Health.

Since the most common way to consume RTE dips and spreads is cold with minimal-to-no preparation, there is no “kill step” involved to kill any pathogens that may be present.

What’s a Kill Step? A “kill step” is a step that involves cooking, frying, or pasteurization that reduces or removes pathogens from a food product, greatly reducing the risk that pathogens will be present.

Consumers generally eat RTE dips and spreads without a method to reduce or eliminate any bacterial growth, which means they can pose a significant public health risk.

There are some individuals who may want to be extra mindful of how long dips and spreads have been out below a safe temperature.

“Those more susceptible to contamination may include the elderly, pregnant women, young infants, and people with conditions that suppress their immune systems or are on medications for immunosuppression,” Robert Levokove, MD, emergency department attending at BronxCare Health System says.

Practicing Proper Food Safety

The good news is there are many ways to keep yourself and your family safe from foodborne pathogens in your favorite dips and spreads.

Malkani advised to, “stay on top of FDA’s food alert advisories and safety information and look for brands with a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification.”

She also noted the importance of following food safety instructions. “When you get home from the store, immediately freeze or keep RTE dips and spreads in the refrigerator at a temperature below 40 degrees F and do not leave them out at room temperature for longer than 4 hours,” she said.

When serving RTE dips and spreads, be mindful of how long they are sitting out and put them back in the refrigerator within four hours, or discard any leftovers if they have been sitting out for longer to reduce your risk.

“Throw out any contaminated products and clean and sanitize utensils that may have been exposed. If someone ate a contaminated product, in most cases unless they are symptomatic, there isn’t anything to do,” Levokove said.

“However, they should make sure to read the FDA warnings for guidance on the type of exposure and if they have any specific recommendations.”

