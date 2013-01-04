3 Yummy Recipes for National Whipped Cream Day

Alyssa Walter
January 04, 2013

In honor of National Whipped Cream Day (it's on January 5th), have a dollop of whipped cream with some fresh fruit as a delicious after-dinner treat this weekend!

While ordering your fancy coffee drinks with no whip may be better for your waistline, that doesn't mean whipped cream can't have a place in your diet.

A little bit of whipped cream can go a long way to making a dessert feel more decadent, without too many added calories.

Just stick to a serving size of 2 tablespoons and choose low-fat versions to keep things on the lighter side.

Kick it up a notch with this easy recipes, including two gorgeous and delicious trifles. They may look impressive but they are a breeze to make!

Lemony Fruit Dip
Ingredients: Sugar, egg, fresh lemon juice, water, cornstarch, vanilla extract, frozen reduced-calorie whipped topping

Calories: 40

Try this recipe: Lemony Fruit Dip

Strawberry Zinfandel Trifle
Ingredients: Red Zinfandel, sugar, vanilla, strawberries, lemon-flavored pound cake, whipping cream

Calories: 315

Try this recipe: Strawberry Zinfandel Trifle

Gingerbread Pear Trifle
Ingredients: Butter, flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ground ginger, ground cloves, salt, sugar, eggs, applesauce, molasses, fresh ginger, vegetable oil, Bosc pears, light brown sugar, half-and-half, cornstarch, vanilla extract, whipping cream, powdered sugar, brandy, crystallized ginger

Calories: 347

Try this recipe: Gingerbread Pear Trifle

