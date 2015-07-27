Your (Delicious) Secret Weapon for Staying Cool

It’s going to be sweltering this week in the Northeast and other parts of the country, and we have a delicious way for you to stay cool that's much more fun than hiding in the air conditioning

Turns out the secret to managing the heat is a childhood treat: the slushy. In a 2010 study published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sport & Exercise, athletes who drank a slushy (scientific name: "ice slurry") before a workout were able to run 19% longer than those who drank ice water. Researchers say sipping slushies helped the runners bring down their body temperatures, and that it can be used as a practical way for athletes to stay cool while competing in hot weather.

RELATED: 35 Summer Foods Under 90 Calories

Whether you're planning to exercise outdoors this week or not, firing up your blender with the following recipes is a tasty way to stay cool. Some contain alcohol, which is totally optional.

Frozen cantaloupe and fresh lime juice are blended with a little bit of honey for a fruity, frozen treat.

A new way to love summery watermelon for just 143 calories per serving.

Mango and lime lend a tropical flair, while mint is cooling and refreshing. Mint also aids digestion.

If you prefer savory to sweet drinks, this one’s for you. The cucumbers in this slushie are extra hydrating, too.

Coconut milk and shredded coconut make this slushie a little bit creamy, and add some protein and healthy fat, too.

It’s like a vacation in a glass: passion fruit, guava and papaya combine for a drink that will leave you feeling like you’re sitting under a palm tree.

RELATED: Beat the Top Summer Health Hazards