8 Whole30 Snacks That Will Keep You Going in a Pinch

For those times you don't have a hard-boiled egg on hand.
If you're not already doing Whole30, it’s likely you've taken peek at the books, scrolled the hashtag on social media, or endured at least one rambling rave about it from your gym buddy. Since its creation in 2009 by sports nutritionists Dallas and Melissa Hartwig, the trendy elimination diet—which focuses on fruits, veggies, fish, and healthy fats and bans all grains, dairy, sugars, soy, legumes, and most processed foods—has been passionately embraced by people looking for a way to reset their eating habits, especially at this time of year, when resolutions are everywhere and we're all still feeling the excesses of the holidays.
There's no denying Whole30 is a big commitment in all sorts of ways, but for the time-strapped (ie, everyone), one of the biggest challenges of the regimen can be finding a way to eat healthfully and compliantly when you're on the go but feel a fit of hangry coming on.Though Melissa Hartwig and her team discourage packaged foods (and snacking in general), chances are high that sometime in the next 30 days your belly will start rumbling loudly, and you won't have a stash of hard-boiled eggs on hand.
So, why not be prepared? With a bit of smart shopping, it is possible to put together an arsenal of convenient Whole30-approved snacks that will keep you ticking till dinner time.
1
Brooklyn Biltong
Never heard of biltong? Think of it as beef jerky's chill younger cousin. Originally from South Africa, this protein-packed snack is sugar and additive-free, and air- not oven-dried, which gives it a softer, more pliant texture. Munch it by the handful if you're on the go, or try it as a savory salad garnish at home.
To buy: $35; amazon.com
2
RXBar Gingerbread Protein Bar
We love all the RX Bars for their elemental ingredients and awesome chewy texture—but packed with protein from almonds and egg whites and perked up with warming spices, these no-added-crap energy bars are really full of ginger and spice and everything nice!
To buy: $26 for a pack of 12; amazon.com
3
Cocoburg Coconut Jerky
Yes, it sounds weird. But trust us on this one all you vegan and vegetarian Whole30-ers: this coconut jerky made from tender young fruit seasoned with liquid aminos, onion, and garlic is the savory, umami-packed answer to your prayers.
To buy: $15 for a two-pack; amazon.com
4
Organic Lime SeaSnax
Light and crunchy—not fishy!—and lightly seasoned with olive oil, lime juice, and sea salt, this nutrient-packed, vegan, and gluten-free snack will make a convert out of the biggest seaweed skeptic.
To buy: $29 for a pack of 12; amazon.com
5
Justin's Almond Butter Squeeze Pack
Because lets be real: you're not going to carry around a whole jar. And with one of these handy treats in your bag, you're partway to ants on a log!
To buy: $28 for 20 packets; amazon.com
6
Hoppin Jalapeno Beef Chomps Snack Sticks
Forget those gas station "meat sticks": these 100% grass-fed, Whole30-approved bites take meaty snacking to a whole new level of flavor and heathfulness. They come in array of flavors, including original, "crankin’ cran beef", and "cracked pepper & sea salt venision," but the peppery punch of jalapeno is our favorite.
To buy: $49 for 24 sticks; amazon.com
7
Sunfood Raw Organic Berry Adventure
When you're missing your granola and trail mix, opt for a little handful of this fruit and nut blend instead. The mix of raw cashews, goji berries, and golden berries is packed with protein, amino acids, and antioxidants—and looks pretty, to boot.
To buy: $10; amazon.com
8
Hunter Gather Sprouted Pili Nuts
One bite of these and you’ll wonder where pili nuts have been all your life. Packed with healthy omegas, vitamin E and magnesium, not to mention ridiculously rich and buttery—like macadamia nuts on steriods—they’re one snack that really is good and good for you.
To buy: $13 for a pack of two; amazon.com