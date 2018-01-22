 3 Creative Whole30 Breakfasts You Can Make Even When You’re Half-Asleep

If your morning routine usually includes a bowl of yogurt and granola, adjusting to breakfast on the Whole30 diet—which bans all grains, dairy, added sugars, and most processed foods—may come as a shock to the system. Sure, there are a million ways to make eggs for breakfast, but after you've tried the 999,999th one, you may find yourself itching to shake up your routine. Happily, there are plenty of Whole30-compliant recipes that can make your healthy breakfast feel surprising again. And many are easy enough to pull off even when you're half asleep. Here's a start:

Cauliflower "Grits" with Fried Egg and Blistered Tomatoes

This healthy recipe dresses up a basic fried egg with sweet charred tomatoes and a bed of warming cauliflower "grits" seasoned with nutritional yeast. If you've never had nutritional yeast before, don't be put off by its funky name: This mild, natural de-activated yeast has a creamy, savory taste that makes it a terrific cheese substitute.

Sarah Karnasiewicz

Serves 1

Time: 8 minutes

1 cup riced cauliflower

½ cup of Whole30-compliant chicken stock

Kosher salt and black pepper

3 Tbsp. nutritional yeast

6 cherry tomatoes, halved

1 Tbsp. olive oil or ghee

1 egg

Add cauliflower and stock to a medium saucepan over medium heat. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until mixture is soft and half of the moisture has evaporated, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and stir in nutritional yeast. Reduce heat to low to keep warm. Meantime, add oil (or ghee) to a heavy skillet (such as cast iron) over medium/high heat. Once hot, add tomatoes. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes are soft and blistered, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove tomatoes from pan and set aside. Crack egg into pan and cook until whites are set but yolk is still runny, about 2-3 minutes. To serve, spoon caulflower "grits" into a shallow bowl or plate. Top with egg and charred tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper.

Cinnamon-Roasted Pears With Toasted Cashews and Coconut Yogurt

Sick of savory breakfasts? Roasting pears helps bring out their natural sweetness and is an easy (and almost entirely hands-off) process. Play with flavors and textures by serving with unsweetened coconut or almond yogurt and top with chopped nuts and blueberries—or whatever fruit strikes your fancy. Busy week? Just double the healthy recipe and stash the extra in the fridge and you'll have the base of a healthy, Whole30-compliant breakfast you can dip into for days.

Serves 1-2

Time: 40 minutes

2 pears, in ¼-inch slices

1 ½ Tbsp. ghee, melted

½ tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp cardamon

Pinch of salt

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

Unsweetened almond or coconut yogurt (check the ingredient list to make sure its Whole30-compliant)

Cashews

Blueberries

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Add pears to baking dish and drizzle with ghee. Add cinnamon, cardamom, and salt and toss. Bake for 40 minutes, or until the fruit is soft. Spoon pears into bowl and top with non-dairy yogurt, cashews, and blueberries. (Recipe yields enough pears for 2 servings; whatever fruit is not used will keep in the refrigerator for 2 -3 days.)

Shallot Omelet with Avocado and Herb Pesto

Shallots cook up fast and give this omelet recipe a gentle sweetness. Paired with a simple green salad and avocado, and drizzled with a fast homemade pesto, it's a restaurant-worthy breakfast that's easy enough to accomplish in 10 minutes or less. Bonus: get extra mileage out of your leftover pesto by drizzling it over sweet potatoes at lunchtime or grilled skirt steak for dinner.

Serves 1

Time: 10 minutes

½ cup olive oil

1 clove garlic

½ cup chopped basil leaves

½ cup chopped fresh flat leaf parsley

Kosher salt and black pepper

1 Tbsp. ghee

1 shallot, thinly sliced

2 eggs, beaten

½ avocado, diced

1 cup salad greens