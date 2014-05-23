Which is Healthier: Pasta or Pizza?

How can bread slathered in grease be less fattening than noodles with Parmesan and tomato sauce? The answer is simple: portion size.

"Most restaurants give you at least six times the recommended ½-cup serving size of pasta," says New York City nutritionist Stephanie Middleberg, RD. Real talk: You're probably not going to eat just half a cup. On the other hand, she explains, "a pizza slice is like automatic portion control." After each piece, you're forced to stop and think, "Am I still hungry?"

Plus, pasta sauces can be loaded with oil, cheese or sugar; pizza sauce is often simply crushed tomatoes, since mozzarella is the star ingredient (which explains pizza's relatively high saturated-fat content). Add veggies on top and you get a little nutritional boost, too.

Still craving pasta? Ask for a side order with a tomato-based sauce.

MORE:

Which is Healthier: Pancakes or Bacon and Eggs?

Which is Healthier: Nachos or Buffalo Wings?

14 Pizza Recipes Under 400 Calories