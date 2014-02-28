Which is Healthier: Pancakes or Bacon and Eggs?

While bacon and eggs don't add up to the most virtuous breakfast, if you're going to splurge, go that way.

A stack of pancakes is high-calorie to start—and "easily soaks up an extra 300 calories' worth of syrup and butter," says Stephanie Middleberg, RD, a nutritionist in New York City. You'll save more than 300 calories by ordering the bacon-and-eggs plate, while benefiting from up to 30 grams of satiating protein. "The protein affects not only how much you eat at brunch but also what you eat the rest of the day," Middleberg notes.

In fact, one study found that folks who had an egg breakfast took in about 260 fewer calories over the rest of the day than those who downed carb-rich foods. If you've got to have the pancakes (and we've been there!), order a short stack, with plain nonfat yogurt and berries on the side. Use those fiber-and-protein-packed toppings in place of butter and syrup to cut up to 330 calories and stay full for hours.