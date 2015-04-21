Which Is Healthier: Fried Shrimp or Fried Catfish?

"Fried" is considered the other F-word to anyone trying to eat healthy. But if you're hankering for some retro (read: breaded) summer seafood, you can pick catfish without much regret.

"Despite its breading, fried catfish has a low calorie count," says Stephanie Middleberg, RD, founder of Middleberg Nutrition in New York City. "The po'boy, on the other hand, not only has the fried seafood but comes in a crusty baguette, which increases the calorie and carbohydrate totals without whole-grain perks."

Plus, a "dressed" po'boy is topped with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles and slathered in mayo, which means extra calories.

Both catfish and shrimp will net you some omega-3 benefits, but watch the sides that come with catfish: A serving of coleslaw, for example, adds about 260 calories. Trade it for a small salad and you have a real catch.

Smart Seaside Swaps

Sink hush puppies

Despite their innocuous name, these fried cornmeal balls tally about 80 calories each. And, really, who can stick to only one?

Choose a super seasoning

Ask for your fish blackened instead of fried and you'll cut calories, as well as enjoy more flavor.

Get Saucy

Just do it the smart way. Dunk your shrimp in cocktail sauce rather than tartar to slash nearly half the calories.

Rethink Your Drink

A crisp beer (with a lime wedge squeezed in) says "summer" just as much as a frozen margarita, for about 300 fewer calories.

