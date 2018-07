What to Order for Breakfast at Subway, According to a Dietitian

Most of us think of Subway as a lunch spot, but if you're on the hunt for a fast breakfast (and you're low on options) don't overlook the sandwich chain.

“I always applaud anyone who makes breakfast a priority,” says Roberta Duyff, RD, author of the American Dietetic Association Complete Food and Nutrition Guide ($22, amazon.com).

The main issue with Subway's morning menu is that it's so slight: there are only four breakfast sandwich options. All of them are “fine calorically,” Duyff says, “but the sodium on most of them is high."

That's why she says the best thing you can do is go with the plain Egg & Cheese breakfast flatbread, which offers 360 calories, 12g fat, 19g protein, and 860mg sodium.

"It has the lowest sodium content of any,” Duyff adds. It's “a little higher than I would want, but the challenge is that with these ingredients you can’t do much better. In the big picture of things, just watch what you’re consuming for the rest of the day.”

And if that just doesn't do it for you, don't feel shy about having a typical lunch item for breakfast.

The Turkey Breast and Ham Salad, for example, has only 110 calories, 2.5g fat, 12g of protein, and 530 mg of sodium. “It’s a light meal, [so] it may not be quite enough for breakfast,” Duyff cautions. Subway offers a side of sliced apples that you can add on to bulk up your meal the healthy way.

Duyff also says to look for the American Heart Association (AHA) Heart-Healthy Meals menu, aka what Subway calls its "Fresh Fit" choices. There are 8 sandwiches and chopped salads to choose from, each one of which meets the AHA standards, meaning they have no more than 700 calories, 26 g of total fat, and 5 g or less of saturated fat and 900 mg of sodium.

