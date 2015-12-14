What Is Kohlrabi? 15 Things to Know About This Trendy Veggie

If you sometimes feelÂ worn out by all the exotic superfoods from faraway lands weâre supposed to be adopting daily, good news: Weâre here to talk to you now about a vegetable thatâs delicious, chock-full of great nutrition, and a humble member of the cabbage family.

Itâs kohlrabi, that odd-looking bulb youâve likely seen at farmerâs markets or in your CSA box.

Here's what you should know about kohlrabi

1. It's in season in fall and winter.

2. When raw, it tastes like a slightly spicier version of broccoli stem, like a mix between broccoli stem and radish. When cooked, itâs a bit sweeter, especially if caramelized. You can cut it into cubes or wedges and roast it, or slice or cut into matchsticks and stir-fry.

3. Youâll see white, pale green, and purple bulbs. They all have a creamy white interior.

4. The leaves are edible (and loaded with iron); add them to a salad or sautÃ© with garlic as you would mustard or beet greens.

5. Kohlrabi is a good source of fiber, vitamins C and B6, and potassium.

6. A cup (raw) has just 36 calories.

RELATED: 10 Foods You're Probably Eating Wrong

How to buy kohlrabi

7. Select: Choose kohlrabi that are small, fresh-looking, and free or cracks or blemishes. They should be firm to the touch. Larger bulbs tend to be tougher.

8. Store: Keep it in the fridge in the crisper drawer; it will keep for up to 5 days.

9. Prep: Peel the tough outer part with a vegetable peeler. Slice, cut into wedges or cubes, or shred.

What can I make with kohlrabi?

There are tons of uses for this versatile vegetable. Here are a few favorites:

10. Thinly slice (I use a mandolinÂ for this), lay on a plate, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and freshly ground black pepper for a simple appetizer or salad topper.

11. Add thin slices to a cold-weather salad with apple, frisee and manchego, drizzled with a lemon-mustard vinaigrette. (Top with a little bit of crumbled bacon, if you like.)

12. Cut raw kohlrabi into sticks and add it to a cruditÃ© platter to dunk into a dip.

13. Cut into cubes, mix with cubed butternut squash, toss with olive oil, a dash of maple syrup, salt and pepper and roast.

14. Shred and mix into your favorite slaw recipe. Or take the slaw mix and stir-fry it with ginger, garlic and soy sauce and turn it into a quick, delicious moo shu thatâs way better than takeout.

15. Chop and simply sautÃ© with olive oil or butter. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

RELATED: 13 Veggies You Can Absolutely Learn to Love

5 kohlrabi recipes to try