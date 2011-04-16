What Can you Make With Peanut Butter?

Updated April 12, 2011
Credit: Quentin Bacon

We asked three star chefs for tasty new ways to use this all-American favorite.

Start Slideshow

1 of 4

Spread the news

Love peanut butter cups? Hate the calories? Here are protein-packed peanut desserts that keep your taste buds and your waistline happy!

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 4

Roasted Squash and Kale Salad

Credit: Quentin Bacon

Pair up produce and creamy peanut butter with this recipe by Michelle Bernstein, the James Beard Award–winning owner and executive chef of Michy's and Sra. Martinez in Miami, and the co-author of Cuisine á Latina.

Ingredients: Butternut squash, olive oil, brown sugar, salt, pepper, kale, cucumber, red onion, low-sodium soy sauce, lime juice, sesame oil, sugar, peanut butter, fresh ginger, water

Calories: 299

3 of 4

Peanut Butter Crispy Rice Treats

Credit: Quentin Bacon

Here's a twist on the classic sweet from Ellie Krieger, host of the Food Network's Healthy Appetite with Ellie Krieger and the author of So Easy: Luscious, Healthy Recipes for Every Meal of the Week.

Ingredients: Chunky peanut butter, honey, brown rice cereal, dried cherries, cooking spray

Calories: 201

Try this recipe: Peanut Butter Crispy Rice Treats

Advertisement

4 of 4

Warm Peanut and Sesame Noodles

Pasta night will never be the same again.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next