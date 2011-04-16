What Can you Make With Peanut Butter?
We asked three star chefs for tasty new ways to use this all-American favorite.
Spread the news
Love peanut butter cups? Hate the calories? Here are protein-packed peanut desserts that keep your taste buds and your waistline happy!
Roasted Squash and Kale Salad
Pair up produce and creamy peanut butter with this recipe by Michelle Bernstein, the James Beard Award–winning owner and executive chef of Michy's and Sra. Martinez in Miami, and the co-author of Cuisine á Latina.
Ingredients: Butternut squash, olive oil, brown sugar, salt, pepper, kale, cucumber, red onion, low-sodium soy sauce, lime juice, sesame oil, sugar, peanut butter, fresh ginger, water
Calories: 299
Peanut Butter Crispy Rice Treats
Here's a twist on the classic sweet from Ellie Krieger, host of the Food Network's Healthy Appetite with Ellie Krieger and the author of So Easy: Luscious, Healthy Recipes for Every Meal of the Week.
Ingredients: Chunky peanut butter, honey, brown rice cereal, dried cherries, cooking spray
Calories: 201
Try this recipe: Peanut Butter Crispy Rice Treats
Warm Peanut and Sesame Noodles
Pasta night will never be the same again.