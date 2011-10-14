Woman Gives Birth 7 Hours After Completing Marathon, Cycle Karaoke, and Why You Lose More Hair in Autumn

News &amp; Views
October 14, 2011

  • Even when you have the best intentions to hit the hay at a reasonable time, all of a sudden it's two hours later than you expected and you're elbows-deep in email or household chores. Here are four signs you should buckle down and change your bedtime. [FitSugar]

  • Once you've got the bedtime thing down, adopt some of these simple tips for kicking anxiety to the curb, finding inner peace, and staying centered. [dailySpark]

  • Not all sports were created equal. But which are the healthiest? Here's a list of some that are guaranteed to get your heart rate up, and others that won’t even make you break a sweat. [HuffPost]

  • If you're noticing more hair than usual tangled in your brush, don’t be alarmed. Researchers think women shed more during the autumn months because the scalp bulks up on strands during the summer to protect your head from the sun. [Vitamin G]

  • What do female orgasms and male nipples have in common? The answer seems to shed some light on whether the female orgasm is a necessity or just a "totally awesome" added bonus. [CNN]

