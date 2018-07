Nothing says summer quite like a juicy slice of watermelon. Not only is it low-calorie and full of H2O (it's one of the best foods to help you stay hydrated, with a water content of 90%), but the brightly colored summer fruit also boasts some serious health benefits. Like tomatoes, watermelon is a terrific source of lycopene, a powerful chemical pigment that's been found to help fight heart disease and certain types of cancer. (Here are more facts about watermelon you didn't know.)

Here, eight delicious new ways to use watermelon this summer, from soups to salads to cocktails.