Whittle Your Waist With These 5 Core Exercises

Spring and summer bring more than just sunshine. The warmer months also mean showing more skin, whether it’s in short shorts at a picnic, a strapless dress at your best friend’s wedding, or a bikini at the beach.

If you’re trying to get toned in time for the hotter weather and the wardrobe it requires, look no further. In this video, fitness expert Lauren Williams shares her five favorite moves for a cinched waist. Watch Williams demonstrate them in the easy-to-follow clip above, or keep reading for a description of each sculpting exercise.

1. Side plank with dip: Start in a forearm side plank with right elbow directly below your shoulder on the mat. From your side plank, lower hips a few inches toward the ground, then lift back up and repeat. Complete the same movement to the left side.

2. Fallen star kick through: From a high plank position, bring left knee toward the center of your torso and then extend the leg under your body toward your right side, hovering it over the ground as you bring right hand to right hip. Pause in this modified side plank for a second, then return to your starting position in a high plank. Repeat movement on the other side.

3. Twist crunch with leg extension: Start on your back with hands behind head. Raise legs off the ground so they form a 90-degree angle at the knees. Extend left leg out as you bring right knee toward left elbow and crunch. Switch sides, extending right leg out as you bring right elbow to left knee, twisting to touch.

4. Cocoons: Lay flat on the floor and extend your arms above your head. Next, crunch your arms and legs in toward the center of the body. Return to starting position and repeat.

5. Elbow plank knee to elbow: Start in a forearm plank with elbows tracking directly below your shoulders on the mat and hips in line with your back. Raise right knee toward right elbow. Extend right leg back to plank and repeat on left side.