4 Super-Simple Waffle Recipes You Have to Try

While waffles are completely delicious on their own, sometimes you might want to dress them up. The solution: These great topping ideas are the perfect way to add a nutritional boost to the breakfast staple, such as upping the protein and fiber with yummy add-ons like bananas, chia seeds, and peanut butter. The best part? All you'll need to whip up these super-simple recipes is a frozen multi-grain or whole wheat waffle and a few ingredients (you probably already have them in your kitchen!). Here, four tempting topping combinations that will give your morning waffle a serious upgrade.

The Elvis

Creamy peanut butter and bananas with crunchy bacon sprinkled on top is a match made in heaven.

You'll need: 1 Tbsp. peanut butter + 1/2 banana, sliced + 1 slice cooked, crumbled uncured bacon

Apple Pie

Satisfy your sweet tooth with this delicious combo of apples, cinnamon, and honey.

You'll need: 1 small cored, sliced apple sautéed in 1 Tbsp. unsalted butter with 1/2 tsp. cinnamon + 1 to 2 tsp. raw honey + pinch of salt

"Fried" Chicken

The classic pairing of chicken and waffles gets a healthier upgrade, thanks to our delicious recipe for baked "fried" chicken.

You'll need: 3 oz. baked "fried" chicken + 1/2 tsp. raw honey

Berry-Yogurt-Chia

Your go-to breakfast of yogurt and fruit will be a lot more filling when served on top of a whole-wheat waffle. Sprinkle chia seeds on top for an even bigger nutritional boost.

You'll need: 2 Tbsp. plain whole-milk yogurt + 1 Tbsp. fruit-sweetened berry jam + 1 tsp. chia seeds

