6 Veggie Steak Recipes That Will Make You Rethink Dinner on the Grill

Many meat-lovers shy away from vegetarian dishes because they worry they won't be substantial enough and will leave them feeling hungry. But that's definitely not the case with these meat-free vegetable "steak" recipes, which swap red meat for a hearty piece of broccoli, daikon (a mild Asian radish), mushrooms, cabbage, beets, or eggplant to mimic the textures of traditional meat dishes. Each of these veggie steak recipes are packed with flavor, thanks to delicious sauces and sides, such as glass noodles and tapenade. The result? Savory, satisfying meals with a lot less cholesterol and saturated fat, so you can fill up on important nutrients your body needs without feeling like you're missing out by skipping the sirloin.